Foods high in choline can prevent liver problems, here's how

Choline has recently gained the reputation of being an essential nutrient for our body due to the various functions it serves in the maintenance of our health. Our body, particularly the liver, produces only small amounts of choline which doesn't suffice the actual requirement. Hence, it becomes very important to include foods high in choline in our diet.

It has been found that almost all people consume less choline than the advised daily intake but the importance this nutrient serves in our well-being cannot be overlooked. This is the reason why dieticians advise adding foods high in choline to our diet.

This article will help you fully comprehend the several roles that choline plays in our bodies as well as some foods high in choline that you can include in your diet if you are facing a deficiency.

Which foods high in Choline should you eat?

Cauliflower and broccoli are good options(Image by KamranAydinov on Freepik)

Choline is an organic, water-soluble compound. It doesn't fall in the category of either a vitamin or a mineral. However, due to its similarities, it is often grouped with Vitamin B complex.

Choline plays a much more important role than you can imagine because it is utilized in various functions taking place inside our body like liver functioning, muscular movements, development of the brain, neurological system regulation, and metabolic reactions. The list goes a long way.

Hence, several health complications can arise in your body under a prominent choline deficiency. To avoid this, you can amp up your choline intake by consuming foods high in choline. A list of these foods is mentioned below for you to choose accordingly, as per your dietary choices.

Beef Liver: 1 slice = 290mg

Chicken Liver: 1 slice = 222mg

Salmon: A 4-ounce fillet = 62.7mg

Fresh Cod: 3 ounces = 248mg

Eggs: 1 boiled egg = 113mg

Soyabean Oil: 1 tbsp = 47.3mg

Cauliflower: ½ cup = 24.2mg

Broccoli: ½ cup = 31.3mg

As visible from the amounts of choline in the above foods, it is evident that foods alone cannot make up the complete amount of Choline required by our body. Therefore, many additives like Soy lecithin are also included in the diet when a person is experiencing severe choline deficiency.

Why our body requires foods high in Choline?

Choline is also utilized in DNA synthesis (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Choline serves several crucial functions in our body, many of which are utterly crucial for our existence.

Choline obtained from foods high in choline and dietary supplements contributes to the formation of cell structures, is involved in cell messaging pathways, and also takes part in DNA synthesis.

Along with this, one of the major functions of choline in our body is the removal of cholesterol from the liver, in order to avoid fat buildup which can cause other severe complications.

Effects of deficiency of Choline

Choline deficiency can lead to liver failure in severe cases (Image by diana.grytsku on Freepik)

Choline deficiency affects people in different ways, depending upon their age, gender, and other existing health conditions. While some people experience deficiency-related symptoms very soon, others can go a long way with choline deficiency before showing any particular symptoms.

However, given the important functions choline serves in our body, its deficiency can have negative effects, particularly on the liver and muscles. Choline deficiency can cause high cholesterol levels in the body, leading to heart problems, high blood pressure, and liver failure in extreme cases.

Pregnant and postmenopausal women are at a greater risk of developing choline deficiency as its production is also affected by hormone levels in the body. Hence, their diets should include foods high in choline to ensure proper physical well-being.

In conclusion, foods high in choline are a necessity in everyone’s diet even though its deficiency is a rare case. So, one must not overlook the importance of this nutrient and take care that their regular consumption is in accordance with the advised intake.