Health Benefits of Lecithin That You Must Know About

In biological terms, lecithin refers to a substance that is found in our body tissues and is constituted of fatty acids. The health benefits of lecithin are much more diverse than you can think. Nowadays, it is taken in the form of supplements by many people due to the low risk associated with it and the popularity being gained by the benefits of lecithin.

In chemical terms, lecithin is an emulsifier, a substance that promotes emulsion formation. It helps in the suspension of oily substances in a medium and forbids them from mixing with other types of substances.

Here, the sources from where lecithin is obtained and the top health benefits of including lecithin in your routine will be discussed in the article. Along with it, we will also take a look at the side effects associated with the usage of lecithin as a supplement and the things to keep in mind while consuming it.

Benefits of Lecithin: Where is Lecithin Obtained From?

Sources of lecithin (Image by Jcomp on Freepik)

The sources of lecithin mainly include soybeans, eggs, and sunflower seeds, with soybeans being the most common ones. Lecithin is extracted from animal fats or fish only in certain cases. Powdered or liquid forms of lecithin are available, depending on its source.

Soybean lecithin is the most common form of the compound found in the market. It is essential to understand that its extraction process involves harsh chemicals, which might lead to genetic modifications in the product.

Major Health Benefits of Lecithin

Lecithin has become increasingly popular in recent times as a supplement, and the reason behind it is obviously the health benefits of lecithin inclusion in the routine. From heart and brain to the skin, lecithin proves to be a good player in all the fields.

1. Improvement in Cardiac Health

One of the major benefits of lecithin, particularly soy lecithin, is its ability to reduce bad cholesterol or Low-Density Lipoproteins (LDL) and increase the levels of good cholesterol or High-Density Lipoproteins (HDL).

Therefore, a person consuming lecithin experiences an improvement in heart health due to these two factors.

2. Potential to Improve Brain Health

The potential of Lecithin to cure dementia (Image by Kjpargeter on Freepik)

Choline is a substance required for effective communication in our brains. This choline is found in lecithin. While it is not yet fully established, the inclusion of lecithin in diet can allegedly help improve brain functioning and reduce symptoms of dementia in affected individuals.

3. Skin Hydration

Lecithin has good emollient properties. This means that lecithin helps the skin to absorb and retain moisture for longer periods of time. This benefit of lecithin is the reason why it is making its way into many skincare products.

4. Aiding Breastfeeding

The emulsifying property of lecithin is beneficial in yet another way in our body. Taking lecithin supplements reduces the viscosity of milk produced by lactating mothers.

A breastfeeding mother often faces issues like plugging in the milk ducts. Hence, reduced viscosity lowers the chances of duct blockages. However, it should not be taken as a direct treatment, but only as a preventive measure.

Are There Any Side Effects of Lecithin?

Lecithin side effects (Image by Freepik on Freepik)

Yes, lecithin has many side effects as well. It might be marketed as a low-risk supplement for people, but one must remember that its daily dosage must be lower than 5,000 mg.

Like any other vitamin supplement, Lecithin also comes with its own set of side effects, which might be experienced by someone who didn’t consult a doctor before including lecithin in the diet.

Mostly, the side effects arise from the source from which Lecithin is obtained. Personal allergies to soy or egg must be kept in mind while including lecithin supplements to ensure that they don’t amp up your allergies in any way. Along with this, certain other side effects like diarrhea, abdominal pain, or nausea might be experienced in some cases.

Therefore, the benefits of lecithin like helping breastfeeding mothers, improving brain and heart health, and hydrating skin, might be an attraction for people looking for the overall betterment of their health. However, the most important thing to keep in mind is that supplements can never replace food sources, and starting any supplement must be done only after proper medical consultation.