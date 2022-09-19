Former NBA Star Shaquille O'Neal Shows Off Toned Physique in Shirtless Photo on Instagram

Shaquille O'Neal is 50 but is arguably in the best shape of his life. The NBA Hall of Famer just posted a shirtless video on Instagram to show off the results of all his hard work in the gym.

In 2020, the retired NBA player, also known as 'Shaq', overcame a series of personal losses, a lack of motivation and a poor lifestyle. After a year, he made some big changes to his life and is now in a much better place mentally and physically.

Here's O'Neal sharing his toned physique on Instagram:

When he was playing, O'Neal had no need to watch his diet. However, with age, that changed, and the former player decided that enough was enough, and he needed to get back in shape. Read to know how he did that.

Shaquille O'Neal's Diet

Shaquille O'Neal often quotes Aristotle's words to describe his food habits:

"You are what you repeatedly do."

He went on to talk about how his eating habits have changed since he stopped playing professional basketball.

O'Neal said that his diet was a lot more fun when he was playing, and that the one he has now is the hardest he has ever had to follow. He ate two club sandwiches, French fries, and pineapple soda before games, which was an interesting choice.

When O'Neal was young, he got away with a lot of poor eating habits. However, his body couldn't handle that over time, so he tries to eat clean now and sometimes has his favorite foods.

His go-to meal these days is salmon with a squeeze of lemon. O'Neal's go-to breakfast most days is scrambled eggs, cheese, and turkey sausages. Shaq also says that he has fish, chicken, or meatloaf for lunch every day.

Shaquille O'Neal says that he came to eat the way he does now after a visit to his doctor. That made him realize that he needed to make a big change to live a long and healthy life.

O'Neal eats his usual meals, but he also takes supplements and drinks a protein shake with peanut butter, banana, and blueberries, as recommended by his doctor.

Shaquille O’Neal's Workout

Shaquille O'Neal doesn't have a set workout plan or training in different sports at the same time. Instead, he goes to the gym every day for an hour and works out with weights and cardio.

O'Neal says that getting a good pump, especially in his biceps, is his favorite part of working out. He once said in an interview that he wanted to get in the best shape of his life so that he could post a shirtless photo on social media.

We've all had trouble with lack of motivation and putting things off at some point in our lives. It wouldn't be too much of an exaggeration to say that most of us struggle with putting things off.

The former Miami Heat player is no exception. In an interview, Shaq said that the hardest thing about staying fit is that when you are working hard, you often procrastinate.

However, it is when you wish to procrastinate the most that you must work the hardest. Only then can you achieve your desired fitness goals and the body you want.

Takeaway

Shaquille O'Neal is an inspiration to many for the way he has turned around his physique despite being clearly past his prime. You too can follow a diet and workout that suits your body type and fitness goal to build the body you desire.

