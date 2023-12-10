From fatigue to aches, physical signs of depression that you can't miss out on

For a long time, it was believed that mental health conditions didn't exist, until we discovered the physical signs of depression and other issues.

The thought pattern was that as mental health issues are not clearly visible or don't have physical manifestations, they are not real. However, we have come far from this understanding of disorders and now recognize how the body is connected to the mind.

Talking about feelings, especially negative ones, is difficult. It sometimes seems easier to bottle them up and conceal any feelings of depression or sadness from yourself.

That can lead to a perpetual state of despair that can be incredibly difficult to escape. As a consequence, one can start experiencing physical signs of depression.

It's important to note that sometimes these physical signs can also be indicative of another underlying health condition. Reaching out to your general physician can be very helpful.

Physical signs of depression that you should not miss out on

Physical signs of depression are often the first indicators that something is not right. (Image via Unsplash/Gianfranco Grenar)

Poor mental health impacts physical health. It’s not always obvious when a loved one is struggling with their mental health.

However, it's important to know what physical signs of depression to look out for. If you think a loved one is hiding their depression, here are some signs to look out for:

#1 Fatigue and depleted energy level

One of the first physical symptoms of severe depression is fatigue, which easily also gets missed out.

You may attribute it to the nature of your work or see it as temporary. While there's a chance that there are contributing factors to your energy level, depression significantly impacts your motivation level.

It can range on a continuum. For someone with high-functioning depression, it may not be apparent.

#2 Changes in weight

Weight changes are closely linked to physical signs of depression. (Image via Unsplash/I Yunmai)

It's common to find individuals binge eating when they are upset or it can be completely opposite.

They may experience an intense loss of appetite and lose significant weight. If you have already been prescribed anti-depressants, there's a chance that you may experience weight changes due to the medication.

#3 Changes in movement

Depression can affect your muscle tone and how you move. You might experience a retardation in movements i.e. they become slow, or you may experience agitation.

It's essential to be aware and open about the effects of depression on individuals. That can prevent us from stigmatizing them and stop us from labeling individuals with depression as 'lazy.'

#4 Unexplained aches and pains

Physical signs of depression can include headaches, joint pain, and muscle soreness. (Image via Unsplash/Towfique Barbhuiya)

Unaddressed feelings and thoughts often find their way to show up in your body.

One of the most common causes is unexplained aches and pains. If you have been withholding your true concerns from others and even from yourself, these can physically come up in the body.

If someone talks about these underlying concerns, it's a high possibility that it triggers aches and pains.

Sometimes people are unaware of how they are doing emotionally or psychologically.

However, their body starts giving cues to help them recognize that something is going wrong in their internal world.

This is a very important discovery for helping people understand that mental health is very real. If you have noticed the physical signs and symptoms of depression, it's essential to seek help and support.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.