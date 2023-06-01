From kitchen to wellness: Health benefits of eating raw ginger

Did you know that there major health benefits of eating raw ginger? Ginger is a popular ingredient in many recipes. You will find it in spicy dishes, beverages, desserts and even as a health supplement.

Fresh ginger is loaded with nutrients that promote good health and wellness. In this article, we discuss the health benefits of having raw ginger and how to incorporate it in your diet.

Gain the benefits of eating raw ginger

Let's take a look at some of the potential health benefits of eating raw ginger:

1) Relieves nausea and vomiting

Prevents nausea and vomiting (Image via Pexels/Joris Neyt)

Ginger contains natural anti-inflammatory compounds that help reduce swelling in your digestive tract, which can help prevent nausea and vomiting.

Ginger is also known for its ability to calm an upset stomach, making it a great choice if you suffer from occasional indigestion or heartburn.

2) Reduces inflammation

reduces inflammation (image via unsplash / imani bahati)

Ginger contains anti-inflammatory compounds called gingerols, which can help reduce inflammation and pain. It's a natural anti-inflammatory that fights back against chronic inflammation by inhibiting the production of inflammatory chemicals in your body.

That makes it easier for you to heal from injuries or illness, while also reducing swelling and pain associated with arthritis, menstrual cramps (dysmenorrhea), headaches and migraines.

3) Prevents diabetes

Helps with type 2 diabetes (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

One of the most common health problems in the world is diabetes. If you have diabetes, the body cannot regulate blood sugar levels properly, which can cause a range of symptoms including fatigue, blurred vision and even weight loss or gain.

Ginger has been shown to improve insulin sensitivity and reduce blood glucose levels in both healthy people and those with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM). Gingerol, which is found in raw ginger root extract, has also been shown to prevent the development of T2DM by increasing muscle tissue sensitivity to insulin while lowering lipids (fats) in the liver.

4) Lowers blood pressure

Lowers blood pressure (Image via Unsplash/Mudif Majnun)

The most common way to use ginger is by grating it and adding it to your food. That allows you to enjoy the health benefits of raw ginger without having to chew on a piece of the root.

If you want to take advantage of all that raw ginger has to offer, try making a fresh juice with some other ingredients like apples, carrots and celery. You can also blend it into smoothies or even use them as marinades for meats like chicken or pork chops.

5) Soothes indigestion and heartburn

Improves digestion (Image via Unsplash/Dean David)

Ginger can help ease heartburn or bloating, which are common symptoms of indigestion. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce pain in the body and alleviate inflammation in the digestive tract.

Benefits of having raw ginger include preventing diabetes, lowering blood pressure and regulating cholesterol level.

6) Reduces muscle pain linked to inflammation

Reduces muscle pain (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Due to the presence of an anti-inflammatory agent, it can help reduce pain and swelling in the joints. That can also help with muscle pain caused by exercise or overexertion.

For example, if you're running out of breath while exercising at the gym, as you've been pushing yourself too hard, consuming raw ginger might help relieve some of your discomfort so that you can continue working out without experiencing as much pain as before.

7) Relieves arthritis symptoms

Benefits of eating raw ginger: Helps with arthritis symptoms (Image via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

If you suffer from arthritis, ginger can help relieve your pain. It reduces swelling in the joints and ease the pain associated with arthritis.

Ginger also contains capsaicin, which has been shown to have anti-inflammatory properties.

Health benefits of raw ginger are many

That's because the root of this spice isn't a vegetable - it's a root. So when you cook it, the nutritional value decreases dramatically. Cooking can also alter its flavor and texture, making it less effective for some recipes (and potentially even harmful).

If you like spice in your food and want to reap all the benefits of eating raw ginger without sacrificing taste or texture, go for fresh raw pieces instead.

