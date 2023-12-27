Get glass skin with this 10-step routine

Skin care routines are not one-size-fits-all, especially for glass skin. They're quite personal and specific to the needs of your skin type.

If you have oily skin, you will want a different glass skin routine than someone with dry or sensitive skin. This guide will help you determine what types of products are right for your skin type.

Easy glass skin routine for oily skin type

Step 1: Oil-based cleanser

Oil-based are best for glass skin (Image via Unsplash/kalos skincare)

The first step of your glass skin care routine should be an oil-based cleanser. Oil dissolves oil, so it's great for getting rid of excess sebum and dirt that can clog pores and cause breakouts. As long as you're not sensitive or acne-prone, using an oil to cleanse your face is a good idea.

Oil-based cleansers are also great for glass skin because they help lock in moisture without stripping away too much of it like some other types of cleansers do (more on this later).

Section 2: Double cleansing

Double-cleanser (Image via Unsplash/Poko Skincare)

The first step in your glass skin routine is to double cleanse. That means you will be using two different types of cleansers, one oil-based and one water-based.

The idea behind it is that you need an oil-based cleanser to remove makeup and other impurities from your face. But you will also need a water-based cleanser to thoroughly cleanse the skin without stripping it of moisture.

The second step is a toner: That helps keep your pores clear while also balancing out any excess oils that may have been left behind after cleansing (which could lead to clogged pores).

Section 3: Exfoliation

Exfoliate your skin (Image via Unsplash/Camille Brodard)

Exfoliation is a key step in any glass skin care routine, and it's especially important for oily skin.

Exfoliation helps remove dead skin cells and unclog pores to keep your skin healthy and glowing. There are two types of exfoliants: physical (like scrubs or washcloths) and chemical (like acids).

Physical exfoliators are great for removing dead cells because they physically rub them away from the surface of your face. They're also gentler than chemical peels so they can be used more regularly without irritation.

Section 4: Toning

Use toner (Image via Unsplash/content pixie)

Toning is a step in your skincare routine that you should not skip. Toner helps close the pores after cleansing, but it also serves other purposes. The most important thing toners can do for your skin is even out its tone and texture so that you have a more even complexion.

Toning can also be used to remove excess oil, dirt and makeup left behind by cleansers (especially if you're using a manual exfoliator).

Toning products usually contain alcohol which acts as an astringent. They help shrink open pores so they don't look as large when they're closed up again later on in the process of applying serums and moisturizers over them.

Section 5: Essence

Best Essences to rehydrate your skin (Image via Unsplash/Christin humne)

Essence is a great way to hydrate the skin and can be used as a standalone product. It's also an excellent step after toner, serum or moisturizer.

Essences are usually light-weight liquids that contain antioxidants and other beneficial ingredients like hyaluronic acid (which helps retain moisture) or vitamin C (which brightens).

They're best for oily skin because they don't clog pores like some heavier moisturizers might do!

Section 6: Treatment

Different skin treatment (Image via Unsplash/Engin Akyrut)

The sixth step is treatment. This is the last step in your glass skin routine for oily skin, and it's used to treat skin concerns such as acne, wrinkles or fine lines. It's applied after essence but before moisturizer or sunscreen (if you choose to use one).

Section 7: Sheet masks

Trying skin sheets for glass skin (Image via Unsplash/YulissaTagle)

Sheet masks are a great way to get the benefits of skincare products without having to use them all over your face. They're also a great way for you to see if you like a certain kind of product before buying it in full size.

If you want to try out different types of sheet masks, but don't want to pay for them all at once (or at all), these are an excellent option. You can buy one or two packs at a time and have enough left over after each use that they will still be good when you need another one.

Section 8: Eye cream

Undereye cream to get glass skin (Image via Unsplash/Kelsey Curtis)

Eye cream is a must for all skin types. It's best to apply it in the morning and at night, before applying moisturizer.

When applying eye cream, use gentle strokes, and apply it with a light touch so that you don't tug or pull on your delicate under eye area.

Section 9: Moisturizer

Apply moisturiser to your skin (Image via Unsplash/Clarissa Watson)

Moisturizer is the last step in your glass skin care routine, and it should be applied after all other products have been applied. You should apply moisturizer to the face and neck in a thin layer, concentrating on areas prone to dryness (like cheeks and nose).

The best time to use your moisturizer depends on what kind you're using: if you have an oil-based product like coconut oil or jojoba oil (which aren't water-based), applying before bedtime will allow enough time for it to fully absorb.

Section 10: SPF

Apply SPF for glass skin (Image via Unsplash/Batch by Wisconsin)

SPF is important to protect the skin from the sun's harmful rays. Apply SPF every morning, and reapply throughout the day if you are going to be outdoors for more than an hour or two.

There are many different types of sunscreens available: creams, lotions, sprays and powders all work just as well at protecting the skin from UV damage (as long as they contain at least 30% zinc oxide).

If you have oily skin, you know how difficult it can be to find the right products. However, with this glass skin routine for oily skin, you will feel confident in knowing that your skin will look its best and stay healthy.