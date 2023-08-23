Get rid of chin hair: 7 effective hair removal options

Chin hair is common among women and occurs mainly due to genetics, changing hormones or aging. Having a few hairs on the chin is perfectly normal and is not a cause for any health concern.

However, if the hairs are coarser, are more than a few or are increasing rapidly, it may be time to see a doctor. That's because excessive facial hair can be due to an underlying medical concern that requires treatments.

Common causes of hair on chin

Hormonal changes can cause facial hair. (Photo via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Some of the most common causes include:

aging

hormonal imbalance

genes

Medical conditions that contribute to hairs on the chin may include diabetes, polycystic ovary syndrome, cushing syndrome, congenital adrenal hyperplasia and androgen-secreting tumor.

Additionally, several medications can also lead to chin hair as their side effects. These may include anabolic steroids, chemotherapy medicines and certain kinds of epilepsy medications.

Chin hair removal options

Fortunately, there are several things you can do to get rid of chin hair. From plucking to dermaplaning and waxing, here are seven effective ways to remove chin hair:

#1 Plucking

Plucking using tweezers (Photo via Freepik/drobotdean)

Plucking chin hair using tweezers is the easiest option to remove hair. While plucking may be the easiest way, remember that it can be quite painful and lead to bumps if not done properly.

Moreover, plucking will not properly remove ingrown hair on the chin and not keep hairs from coming back, too.

#2 Waxing

Waxing involves use of wax. (Photo via Pexels/Jay York)

Waxing chin hair is another great option to eliminate facial hair. The procedure involves applying a thin layer of wax to the skin and using strips of paper or cloth to remove the hair.

Waxing can be a short-term option for eliminating chin hair and may be quite painful, too. In some cases, it might lead to irritation and redness and also cause ingrown hairs.

#3 Shaving

Shaving or dermaplaning (Photo via Pexels/Jay York)

Shaving also known as dermaplaning is among some effective ways to remove facial hairs.

Shaving can exfoliate the skin and remove dead skin cells, but it can also cause tiny bumps and cuts and irritate the skin, too.

#4 Threading

Threading is a great option. (Photo via Freepik)

Threading is another very quick and reasonable way to get rid of hair on the chin. While many women find threading a cost-effective and less painful option for removing unwanted hair, others may find it worse and more painful than plucking or waxing.

If you decide to go for threading, make sure to visit a professional aesthetician who could help thread out chin hairs effectively and easily.

#5 Depilatory ointments

Depilatory creams can help. (Photo via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Over-the-counter depilatory creams can be used as an easy procedure to remove hair at home. However, it's important to note that these creams might irritate or burn the skin and also cause side effects if used regularly.

If you have acne or sensitive-prone skin, it's best to avoid these OTC creams or at least do a patch test before using them excessively.

#6 Laser hair removal

Laser hair removal (Photo via Freepik/kroshka__nastya)

Laser hair removal, sometimes also referred to as photoepilation, is an effective way to eliminate hair.

The procedure involves the use of laser to remove hair follicles. It's a lasting solution, but it may be quite costly and also contribute to a few side effects like pigmentation.

#7 Electrolysis

Electrolysis can be a permanent solution. (Photo via Freepik)

If you want a permanent solution for facial hair, electrolysis can be the best option, but keep in mind that the procedure can be expensive and often requires multiple sessions. Electrolysis can also cause side effects like tenderness, redness and swelling.

So, these aare some of the best things you can do to remove hair on your chin. While it's not a cause for concern, unwanted hair can affect your confidence. However, it can also indicate an underlying medical condition causing hormonal changes that may require medication and treatment.

In case the aforementioned options don’t work, consult a dermatologist, and seek potential treatments.