Gisele Bundchen credits her impressive workout routine and diet for staying fit and healthy

Gisele Bundchen looks incredibly stunning at 42. She is a billionaire and one of the highest-paid models in the world since 2001. The Brazilian fashion model and actress has walked in thousands of fashion shows and been on hundreds of magazine covers and editorials. The former Victoria’s Secret angel has also worked with several charities such as Save the Children and Red Cross and has been the Goodwill Ambassador for the UN’s Environment Program since 2009.

Gisele Bundchen makes looking graceful seem enormously easy and natural. The gorgeous model and mother-of-three not only has an amazing physique but also has an incredible attitude and immense positivity towards her life. When it comes to her physique, however, it is evident that Bundchen didn’t achieve that fab body in a few days' time. She credits her impressive workout routine and diet for staying fit and healthy, even at 42.

Gisele Bundchen’s Diet and Workout Plan

Bundchen Follows a Plant-Based Diet Most of the Time

As far as Bundchen’s diet is concerned, it is really impressive to know that the model follows a primarily plant-based diet. Her meals mostly consist of organic and fresh ingredients, along with healthy morning juice, veggie soups, fruit platters, and salads.

According to Marie Claire, the 5’11” model’s plant-based meals include all-natural products with minimal meat and dairy. Bundchen starts her day with a glass of juice, which is made of a combination of fruits, vegetables, ginger, turmeric, and coconut milk. To balance her body’s alkaline levels and amp up the digestive system, she also consumes warm water with pressed lemon.

She loves soup and fresh juices

For lunch, Gisele Bundchen usually prefers a bowl of soup with lots of veggies or salad. Along with these products, Bundchen also likes to eat seasonal and fresh fruits for snacks. This includes raspberries, blueberries, kiwis, strawberries, etc. Overall, she makes it a point to eat healthy and organic to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Bundchen's Most Preferred Exercise is Yoga

Gisele Bundchen works out regularly to keep herself fit, active and healthy, and it shows. As per Celeb Health Magazine, Bundchen was into Kung Fu for quite some time and also practiced Pilates. She prefers resistance band exercises and likes to include dance sessions in her everyday fitness routine too. The active mom-of-three also likes to ski and surf seasonally.

The inspiring model loves to do yoga and mostly practices Hatha Yoga, which is her favorite. She meditates to guide her mind and body and reveals that yoga has helped get her life back.

In her book, Lessons: My Path to a Meaningful Life, the model also wrote that yoga can be incredibly beneficial:

“Whether it involves mantras or music or breath work or meditation, it’s a powerful and beautiful spiritual practice. Yoga gave me back my life.”

She also explained that,

“It is so serene that I can be in a state of meditation while practicing. Plus a gentle practice works best for me since I do everything else in my life with intensity.”

Self-Defense Makes her Feel More Confident and Empowered

According to Gisele Bundchen, she feels that self-defense has made her more confident and stronger. Previously, the model had also shared videos of her practicing some great self-defense moves, and captioned one of her videos, saying,

“I believe the more tools we have in our toolbox the better. I feel stronger, more confident and empowered since I started practicing self-defense. I feel it’s an important skill for all, but especially for us women.”

In her book, Bundchen commented on her philosophy concerning working out:

“Some people exercise to get a great body. I exercise for clarity and sanity, too.”

Needless to say, Gisele Bundchen's diet and workout routine, as well as outlook towards life, can be a source of inspiration for fitness enthusiasts and fans alike.

