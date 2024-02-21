Good Cholesterol does more than protect your heart - Here's how to boost it naturally

Good cholesterol, or what people call high-density lipoprotein (HDL), is super important for keeping us healthy, and not just for our hearts. Unlike bad cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein or LDL), which can clog up our arteries and lead to heart problems, HDL is the good guy.

It helps clean up our bloodstream by picking up excess cholesterol and taking it back to the liver, where it's broken down and gotten rid of. This cleaning process is key to stopping plaque from building up, lowering the risk of heart attacks, and keeping our hearts ticking properly.

But the benefits of having a lot of good cholesterol don't stop at the heart; they play a big part in our overall health in many other ways.

How good cholesterol benefits us

Good Cholesterol (Image via Unsplash/Flyd)

HDL cholesterol is a star player in picking up bad cholesterol from our arteries and whisking it back to the liver, where it's broken down and removed. This is super important because it significantly lowers the risk of heart disease.

But its heroics don't end with heart health. Good cholesterol also plays a crucial role in keeping the walls of our cells in great shape. These walls are essential for allowing cells to communicate and exchange vital stuff like nutrients and waste. It's like making sure all the internal communications and deliveries in our bodies run smoothly.

Moreover, good cholesterol steps up as a natural defender against oxidative stress, which is linked to big health scares like cancer and diabetes. It jumps into action, neutralizing dangerous molecules that can harm our cells, thereby helping to keep these diseases at bay.

What's really exciting is that research is starting to show that having enough good cholesterol could also be a big plus for our brain health. It seems to help keep things like dementia at bay by cleaning out the bad stuff from our brains and helping make important hormones and vitamins that our brains need to work well.

Cholesterol (Image via Unsplash/Robina)

In simple terms, HDL is like a superhero inside our body, doing a lot more than just protecting our hearts. It's about making sure our cells, our immune system, and our brains are all in top shape.

Natural ways to boost good cholesterol

Get yourself moving every single day. Whether it's a quick stroll, a bike spin, a jump in the pool, or a dash around the neighborhood, spending just 30 minutes getting your heart pumping can seriously lift your HDL - that's the superhero cholesterol we're all cheering for.

And hey, what you're piling on your plate counts big time. Piling up on good fats like the ones in olive oil, your favorite fatty fish (salmon and mackerel are the MVPs), nuts, and avocados can really nudge your good cholesterol up.

Plus, don't sleep on soluble fiber from stuff like oats, fruits, greens, and beans - it's pretty much a secret hack for dragging down the bad cholesterol (LDL) and pushing the good one (HDL) higher.

Staying away from saturated and trans fats is a big deal for keeping your cholesterol in check. Opt for lean meats and whole grains over processed or fried stuff. And cut back on booze and quit smoking? Big wins for pushing up your HDL and keeping your heart happy.

Cholesterol (Image via Unsplash/Cassi Josh)

And here's something super interesting - our good cholesterol levels aren't just about our lifestyle choices. Our genes, the ones we get from our folks, play a part too. Sure, we can't change our DNA, but knowing this can really motivate us to focus on what we can control.

So, in a nutshell, HDL isn't just about guarding our hearts; it's a big deal for our overall health. By living a bit healthier and making wiser choices about what we munch on, we can naturally up our HDL levels and this isn't just about numbers; it's about setting ourselves up for a healthier, zestier life.