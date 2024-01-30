New research highlights how alcohol and drugs impact your genes

A new research claims that alcohol and drugs directly influence changes in gene expression in areas of the brain responsible for driving memory and reward responses.

A widespread misconception about addiction is that it results from low willpower. However, recent advances in molecular genetics have drastically changed our basic understanding of addiction.

As the scientific community delves deeper into the neurobiological and genetic basis for addiction, significant strides have been made in unraveling the complex relationship between genes, brain function and addictive substances.

Alcohol and drugs affect brain gene activity

Alcohol and drugs has a major affect on brain gene and is harmful (Image via Vecteezy)

Each brain cell houses the genetic code stored in long strands of DNA. These strands require tight packing, which is achieved by winding the DNA around protein "spools" called histones. Active genes are located in unwound DNA segments, producing proteins essential for cellular function.

Alcohol and drugs alter gene activity by changing the proteins binding to DNA, affecting how it turns genes on and off. The substances impact DNA unwinding, alter how it is read and translated into proteins, and modify the proteins responsible for cellular energy function.

Examples of alcohol and drug impacting gene expression

Alcohol and drugs also impacts neuronal functions (Image via Vecteezy)

Alcohol can cause an alternative form of a gene to be expressed in the memory circuits of both flies and humans, resulting in alterations in dopamine receptors, transcription factors, reward signaling and neuronal function.

Cocaine also causes an alternative gene form to be expressed in the mice reward centers, leading them to seek it more. Although exact mechanisms are unknown, research on alcohol consumption and gene expression changes in mice provides some clues.

A byproduct of alcohol breakdown in the liver called acetate can cross the blood-brain barrier and unwind DNA from histones in mouse memory circuits. All addictive substances, including alcohol, nicotine, cocaine and opioids, activate important signaling pathways that regulate metabolism.

Alcohol and drugs profoundly affect various aspects of neuronal function and significantly influence gene expression.

Lifestyle choices can alter brain gene activity

Apart from alcohol and drugs medication also alter gene in our body (Image via Vecteezy)

The potential to change gene expression in the brain is empowering news for researchers and patients alike. Medications and lifestyle choices can have a substantial impact on gene expression.

Many commonly prescribed medications for mental health disorders, such as antidepressants and mood stabilizers, alter gene expression levels. For example, escitalopram, a drug prescribed for depression, can modify how tightly wound DNA is, changing the expression of genes vital to brain plasticity.

In the future, mRNA-based therapies, similar to those currently used to treat cancer, may be developed for alcohol and substance use disorders. Such therapies could target addiction-related signaling pathways and influence brain circuits and substance responses.

Lifestyle choices, such as diet and exercise, can also affect gene expression in the brain. Although it is currently unknown whether these choices can counteract changes induced by addictive substances, the potential benefits are worth exploring.

High sugar diets have adverse effect on functioning of gene (Image via Vecteezy)

High sugar diets and intense meditation have both been shown to impact gene expression. A high sugar diet reprograms their ability to taste sweetness by accessing a gene expression network involved in development.

Intensive meditation, even short-term, can affect gene regulation in the brain through similar mechanisms. Long-term meditation practitioners can reduce inflammatory genes after just one day of intense practice.

Exercise has also been shown to change gene expression by altering histones and DNA molecular tags. This increases gene activity, improves neuronal plasticity and supports the idea that exercise can enhance learning and memory, while reducing dementia risk.

New research on how alcohol and drugs affect our genes offers insights into the complicated relationship between addiction, brain function, and gene activity. By understanding these processes and the potential for change, healthier choices and medical interventions can provide long-lasting benefits for physical and mental health.

Reducing alcohol and drug consumption, coupled with healthier lifestyle practices, can help stabilize and promote overall well-being.