Green Onion: Nutritional Facts and Health Benefits

Green onions are those onions that are cultivated by farmers before they have matured fully. These onions have a small bulb and are consumed along with their leaves (the 'green' parts). They are also known as scallions or spring onions.

Spring onions have a much milder and sweeter taste than fully matured onions. They are often used as a garnish in salads, soups, baked potatoes and other dishes.

Scallions are much favoured in Asian cuisine and are often used in soups and stews.

Green onions were first grown in Central Asia hundreds of years ago. They are now grown and consumed all over the world for their mild, sweet flavour and versatility.

Green Onion: Nutrition Facts

A medium (15 grams) raw green onion has the following nutritional profile:

Calories: 4.8

Fat: 0 gram

Sodium: 2.4 mg

Carbohydrates: 1.1 gram

Fiber: 0.4 gram

Sugar: 0.4 gram

Protein: 0.3 gram.

As green onions have very little carbohydrates, they cannot be tested for glycemic index and have a very low GI. Eating green onions cannot raise your blood sugar. Like all other greens, they have virtually no fat.

A one-cup serving of scallions packs:

Twice the RDI of vitamin K for adults. This vitamin is helpful in blood clotting and also makes your bones strong

About 25% of your RDI for vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that protects your cells from damage

About 16% of your RDI for folate, a vitamin that your body needs to make DNA - it's especially important for women who are pregnant

Scallions are also a good source of vitamin A, which plays a key role in various bodily processes and also helps protect vision.

Health Benefits of Green Onions

The humble scallion is one of the best greens you can include in your diet. From fighting inflammation to boosting your immunity, this vegetable does it all. Read on to know how green onions can benefit your health:

1) Good for Heart

The flavonoid quercetin present in green onions helps reduce blood pressure by decreasing the circulating homocysteine levels. High levels of homosysteine are a risk factor in heart diseases.

Hence, by regulating homocysteine levels, scallions can help prevent the onset of various heart conditions. They also contain potassium, which is a great nutrient for lowering blood pressure and preventing hypertension.

2) Good for Diabetes

As green onions have very little to no carbohydrates, they are a good addition to the diet of diabetics and those trying to control their blood sugar levels. They are also rich in fibre, which can help control blood cholesterol levels.

Research has shown that green onions have positive metabolic effects on people who have diabetes, as they help in maintaining triglyceride levels. They also contain flavonoids, which help regulate blood sugar levels and are suitable for people with both type 1 and type 2 diabetes.

Use spring onions to garnish your dishes with flavourful nutrients. (Image via Pexels @Pixabay)

3) Boosts Immunity

Scallions are a good source of vitamin C, magnesium, potassium and iron. These minerals are known to have a positive impact on the body's immune system.

Having foods that boost your immunity will protect you from many diseases and infections. Including such foods in your diet is healthy, not just for your body but also for your mind. If you believe that you are strong inside, your body will overcome many illnesses.

Vitamin C is a great immune-boosting nutrient and reduces the symptoms of common cold and inflammation.

4) Lowers Cholesterol

Organo-sulphur compounds that are present in green onions are known to lower cholesterol levels in the blood.

The flavonoids in green onions also help increase HDL or the 'good' cholesterol, while quercetin helps reduce LDL or bad cholesterol.

5) Good for the Digestive System

Scallions have a good amount of fibre content that helps in bulking up the stool and eliminating toxic waste from the body. It also helps to improve the digestion process and make mineral absorption more manageable.

Eating boiled green onions can help reduce digestive and intestinal disorders. It also helps strengthen the walls of your stomach and prevent intestinal problems.

6) May Help Prevent Cancer

Green onions have certain compounds that may help reduce the risk of cancer. Their antioxidant content, though low, can serve to protect cells from cancer, when combined with other nutritious foods in salads or soups. Scallion extract has been shown to slow down the growth of cancerous cells.

7) Reduces Inflammation

Scallions help reduce inflammation in the body. Compounds like quercetin, flavonoids and vitamins in green onions are good in fighting off substances that cause inflammation.

Quercetin, flavonoids and vitamins present in spring onions fight against inflammation (Image via Pexels @Polina Tankilevitch)

Chronic inflammation is responsible for many diseases, like arthritis, diabetes, heart conditions, etc. Including vegetables like green onions, which fight against inflammation, can help improve your overall health and well-being.

How to include Green Onions in your diet?

Throw green onions in anything from salads, to soups and stews. Use them to flavour your pasta, gnocchi or noodles.

You can also make Chinese pesto using finely chopped green onions, ginger and some salt. Use it to dress up plain bowls of rice or as a dressing for your salad. Green onions can also be pickled with balsamic vinegar and red wine.

