Health benefits of jello and possible side effects

There are several benefits of jello that makes it a staple product of many diets. This sweet and jiggly substance is popular throughout the world; not just children, adults, too, love this tasty treat.

It's also quite popular among dieters and fitness enthusiasts as a low-calorie treat.

Is jello good for you?

Jello is made from gelatin. (Photo via Pexels/Photo by lord_ photon)

Jello is fat-free, low in calories, improves digestion and is also said to be good for bone health. That, though, doesn’t make jello healthy, but the benefits may be linked to gelatin – the major ingredient in jello.

Gelatin is derived from animal collage, a protein found in animals’ skin, bones, ligaments and tendons.

Health benefits of jello

#1 Improve bone health

Benefits of jello include boosting bone health. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Improving bone health is one of the most notable benefits of jello, or you can say gelatin.

Studies suggest that it may also promote bone formation and reduce bone degradation, which is beneficial in preventing bone-related problems like osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

Gelatin contains glycine and proline, the two most imperative components that help with the production of new cartilage for the joints.

#2 Lose weight

Among the most popular benefits of jello that make it a staple in diets is its weight-loss feature.

Studies have shown that regular consumption of gelatin can suppress appetite and also help maximise satiety, particularly in people with obesity. Additionally, jello regulates blood sugar and induces weight loss.

#3 Improve digestive health

Jello may improve digestive health. (Photo via Freepik)

The benefits of having jello every day also include improving gut health. Glycin in gelatin has anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent inflammation in the GI tract, stomach and intestines and also improve the functioning of gut flora.

Glycine prevents pathogens from affecting the digestive system and protects the gut from diseases, too. The glutamic acid in gelatin, meanwhile, prevents a leaky gut and helps with optimal functioning of the digestive system.

#4 Promote sleep

Improving sleep is also among the potent benefits of jello. It's believed that gelatin can improve serotonin levels without increasing dopamine levels. That, as a result, helps promote functioning of circadian rhythms, leading to better and quality sleep.

Possible side effects of jello

Gelatin allergy can cause skin rashes. (Photo via Freepik)

While the gelatin in jello can help with a variety of things like bone health and sleep, it's also linked to health problems, including acid reflux and bloating. Therefore, it's best to consume it with caution and avoid it if you have a gelatin allergy.

Allergic reactions associated with gelatin can include:

skin rashes

hives

shortness of breath

serious anaphylactic reactions like fainting, difficulty breathing and edema

Jellos made with additional flavorings and artificial colors and sweeteners may cause harm to health and also lead to side effects.

It's important to note that consuming added sugars or artificial sweeteners are linked with an increased chance of health diseases like cancer, heart problems, diabetes, liver disease, cognitive problems.

Even sugar-free jellos are loaded with artificial sweeteners like aspartame, which is linked to oxidative stress and inflammation. The artificial colors in jellos contain benzidine, which is linked to an increased risk of cancer.

Who can consume jello?

Anyone can consume and attain the benefits of jello, except people who're vegetarian or follow a vegan diet. That's because it's made from gelatin, which is derived from animals bones, ligaments and skin.

If you're a vegan or vegetarian, you can go for vegetarian jello desserts that are made from plant-based seaweeds and gums. Moreover, you can also make your own vegan or vegetarian jello at home using plant-based gelatin items.