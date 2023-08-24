Heidi Klum rubbishes rumors of following a 900-calorie diet after fans express concern

After Heidi Klum answered a few burning questions about herself through an Instagram Q&A session, the internet could not help but dissect a few things the America's Got Talent judge said.

During the session, the former Victoria's Secret model revealed some personal information about herself, which caused some concern among her fans. On being asked about her dietary choices, she revealed that she consumes a low-fat breakfast of poached eggs cooked in chicken broth. Further, on being asked about her current weight, Heidi Klum disclosed that she currently weighs 140 lbs.

On Wednesday, August 23, 2023, Heidi again took to her Instagram stories to clarify a few things that were being discussed about her. She shared a few articles that mentioned her following a 900-calorie diet and rubbished the rumors by saying that they were untrue. She said:

"One I want to say, I don't think I've ever had to count my calories in my life. Don't believe everything you read. I don't count my calories. And, someone asked me, how much I weighed and I got on the scale and showed how much I weighed and, I don't know, people just put things together."

What is the 900-calorie diet that Heidi Klum is reportedly following?

After Heidi answered a few questions about her food intake and current weight, netizens started speculating about her diet, with some news portals claiming that she follows the 900-calorie diet, which caps one's daily calorie intake at 900 calories a day.

So what is this 900-calorie diet that everyone is talking about? The 900-calorie diet can comprise breakfast, lunch, and dinner, each consisting of 300 calories. However, one can also adhere to this diet by engaging in intermittent fasting, followed by two large meals with 450 calories each. Others who are willing to challenge themselves can also opt for the One Meal A Day diet where the person only consumes one large meal consisting of 900 calories.

Does Heidi Klum really follow the 900-calorie diet?

According to her latest Instagram stories, Heidi has maintained that she does not follow the 900-calorie diet, as opposed to some of the claims made by multiple news sources.

Previously, her nutritionist, Oz Garcia, had spoken to Women's Health and revealed what Heidi Klum ate in a day. Speaking to the magazine representatives, Garcia mentioned that Heidi's breakfast included three organic scrambled egg whites along with some spinach, spring onions, green peppers, and parsley.

For lunch, Garcia revealed that Heidi either goes for turkey with a side of basmati rice or quinoa along with some stir-fried veggies. For dinner, the renowned nutritionist revealed that Heidi prefers to go for salmon with lemon and garlic and a mixed green salad with broccoli florets and cucumber dressed with olive oil.

There is a lot of misinformation regarding the diets of celebrities nowadays. Due to these falsifications, a lot of people put themselves through rigorous diets without proper consultation, thereby putting themselves at risk. Hence, it is advisable that you refrain from doing so without expert supervision.