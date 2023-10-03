Here are the best ways to treat cycling knee pain

When we talk about cycling knee pain, we're basically referring to that uncomfortable feeling or even outright pain you might feel around the front of your knee while cycling. It's often called "cyclist's knee" or patellofemoral pain syndrome.

This pesky pain can pop up for various reasons, such as having an ill-fitted bike, using the wrong riding technique, overdoing cycling, or having some biomechanical issues in your body.

Usually, it feels like a dull ache or a sharp pain around your kneecap, especially when you're pedaling, climbing hills, or riding for a long time. Things like your knees not tracking correctly, muscle imbalances, or tightness in your thigh muscles or iliotibial band can contribute to the trouble.

How does cycling knee pain occur?

Cycling knee pain (Image via Getty Images/Maria Korneeva))

Poor Bike Fit: One of the primary causes is an improperly fitted bike. When your bike isn't adjusted to your body's specific proportions, it can put unnecessary stress on your knees. This might include saddle height, saddle position, or handlebar height that doesn't match your body's dimensions.

Incorrect Riding Technique: Using improper riding techniques, such as pedaling with your knees too far apart or at an awkward angle, can strain your knee joints over time. It's essential to maintain proper pedaling form.

Overuse and Intensity: Overtraining or suddenly increasing the intensity and duration of your rides can lead to overuse injuries, including knee pain. Gradual progress and adequate rest are crucial to preventing this.

Misaligned Knee Tracking: Sometimes, the kneecap doesn't track properly within the groove of the femur, causing uneven pressure and irritation during pedaling.

Cycling knee pain (Image via Getty Images/istetiana)

Pre-existing Conditions: Pre-existing conditions like arthritis or structural abnormalities in the knee joint can make you more susceptible to cycling-related knee pain.

Foot Positioning: Incorrect positioning of your feet on the pedals or using cleats that aren't properly adjusted can also contribute to knee discomfort.

How to treat cycling knee pain?

Treating cycling knee pain involves a combination of strategies to alleviate discomfort and address the underlying causes. Here are some steps to help you manage and recover from cycling knee pain:

Rest: Give your knees a break from cycling to allow them to heal. This doesn't mean complete inactivity, but it does mean avoiding activities that worsen the pain.

Cycling knee pain (Image via Harvard Health)

Ice: Applying ice to the affected area for 15-20 minutes every few hours can help reduce inflammation and numb the pain.

Pain Meds: If the cycling knee pain is really bothering you, you can reach for over-the-counter anti-inflammatory medicine like ibuprofen. But remember, it's always a good idea to chat with a healthcare pro before you make it a habit, especially if you have any other health conditions.

Fit Your Bike Right: Make sure your bike is like a glove for your body. Adjust things like saddle height, saddle position, handlebar height, and cleat placement to match your proportions. If you're not sure, a pro bike fitting can be a game-changer.

Pedal Smart: Keep an eye on how you pedal. Try to keep your knees aligned with your feet, and don't use too much pedal force, especially when you're in high gear.

Knee pain (Image via Getty Images/istetiana)

Get Strong and Flexible: Work on those muscles around your knees, especially the ones in the front (quads) and the back (hamstrings). And don't forget to stretch, especially your IT band and hip flexors.

Take It Easy: Don't rush things. Avoid pushing yourself too hard or suddenly increasing your ride intensity or duration. Give your body time to adapt.

Cleat Check: If you're using clipless pedals, make sure your cleats are aligned just right. A small adjustment can make a big difference in how your knees feel.

Footwear Matters: Consider shoes with good arch support, especially if you have flat feet or other foot issues. Proper footwear can take some stress off your knees.

If all else fails and the cycling knee pain is still bugging you, it's time to see a healthcare professional. Orthopedic specialists or sports medicine doctors can give you a thorough evaluation and suggest treatments like corticosteroid injections if needed.