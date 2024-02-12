Here is everything you need to know about alcoholic neuropathy

If you are suffering from alcoholic neuropathy because of excessive drinking, then it is time you stop. You are harming yourself. Immoderate consumption of spirits over the years leads to alcoholic neuropathy.

You are not only damaging your liver this way, but also other organs. If you are feeling pain with a soft touch or cramps, then these are the symptoms of this condition. To prevent it, let us delve deeper into what is alcoholic neuropathy, its causes, and its symptoms.

Understanding Alcoholic Neuropathy

Pain in the body is a common symptom. (Image by roadtripwithraj/Unsplash)

It is damage to your nerves because of uncontrolled drinking. The nerves that control bodily functions - autonomic nerves and the ones that control our movement and help us to sense - are damaged.

Excessive drinking not only causes permanent damage to the nerves, but also leads to nutritional deficiencies, thereby making it worse. If you quit, it can stop further nerve damage.

Symptoms

Loss of balance due to alcoholic neuropathy (Image by Eugene Chystiakov/Unsplash)

The symptoms increase with more drinking and are not noticeable by an alcoholic before it is too late. There are a wide range of symptoms. Let us look at them now:

1. Loss of balance: One cannot walk in a straight line or stand up without support.

2. Numbness in hands and legs: Because of decreased sensations and nerve damage

3. Impotency: Erectile or sexual dysfunction

4. Nausea: You feel like throwing up all the time

5. Weakness: Even without drinking, you may not feel like yourself.

6. Pain: Especially in muscles in the form of spasms or cramps

7. Heat intolerance

8. Urinating problems and many more.

Causes

SAY NO TO LIQUOR (Image by Paolo Bendandi/Unsplash)

The primary cause is unknown but it is mostly because of alcohol poisoning. When an addict keeps drinking every day, it causes nutritional deficiencies and nerve damage. Because of this, the essential nutrients will not get absorbed by the body. Thus vitamins and folate deficiencies are created, which stop the nerves from functioning.

Diagnosis

Blood samples to test for alcoholic neuropathy (Image by NCI/Unsplash)

This can be determined by a series of blood and urine tests. It is then followed by a physical examination by the doctor. The medical history has to be taken into account to understand the symptoms. The level of nerve damage that has already been caused has to be found out and then treated accordingly. Blood examination will be done for diabetes, vitamin levels, and other mineral deficiencies.

Liver Function Test (LFT) and Kidney Function Test (KFT) have to be done to check the liver and kidney health. A nerve biopsy can also be done to determine the damage.

Treatment

Physiotherapy can help. (Image by Sincerely Media/Unsplash)

Curing alcoholic neuropathy entirely is not possible. The symptoms can be decreased by over-the-counter medications. Painkillers can lessen the pain. The vitamin deficiencies can be treated with supplements. Physical therapy can also be used for better movement and less pain in the joints and limbs. Rehab can help to give up alcohol addiction if you are too dependent on it. Patients who quit, see improvements in a few months.

A liver transplant can be done in the last stages but usually, there is very little difference even after that because the damage is already done.

If alcohol is a very important part of your routine, then it is necessary to reconsider. Grabbing a drink or two sometimes is fine. In many countries, liquor is a major cause of preventable death. Next time you are at a bar or a party, think twice before saying cheers. DRINK RESPONSIBLY.