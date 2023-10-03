Here's how Aaron Donald works out to stay in shape

Los Angeles Rams defensive linesman Aaron Donald is 6'1" and around 280 pounds, according to Wikipedia, but it's all lean muscle. His dedication to training really shows in his physique. Donald's muscles play a key role when he's on the field, giving him an edge against opponents.

It's clear he puts in a lot of work in the gym to maintain that level of fitness. His physique is impressive, but what's even more notable is how he uses it effectively during games.

Among all the fit athletes in the league, Aaron Donald's combination of strength and agility truly stands out. If you're looking for a prime example of fitness and athleticism in the NFL, Donald is definitely one of the top names.

Aaron Donald's workout

Aaron Donald working out (Image via Los Angeles Rams)

In an interview with the Los Angeles Rams, Donald talked about his intense training regime, which is why he's one of the top defensive players in the NFL. Of course, he changes up his workouts now and then, but here's a glimpse into what he's been known to do in the gym:

Strength Training: Donald emphasizes compound movements, such as:

Bench presses

Squats

Deadlifts

Power cleans

Functional Training: These are exercises that mimic football-specific movements.

Resistance band drills for improving burst off the line.

Plyometric exercises to enhance explosiveness.

Agility Drills: These help improve footwork and change-of-direction skills. Typical drills might include:

Ladder drills

Cone drills

Core Work: Given the physical nature of his position, a strong core is essential.

Planks

Russian twists

Medicine ball throws

Position-Specific Drills: These drills hone in on skills directly related to his role on the defensive line, such as:

Hand-fighting drills to improve disengagement from blockers.

Pass-rush technique drills to refine his approach to sacking the quarterback.

Conditioning: To maintain stamina throughout games, Aaron incorporates:

Sprints

Interval runs

Here's what Aaron Donald eats

Aaron Donald on the ground in a match (Image via Los Angeles Rams)

Maintaining such an impressive physique is not just about hitting the gym hard, but also about eating right. Here's a peek into what Donald probably munches on:

Protein Galore: The guy must admire his protein. Think grilled chicken, fish, lean beef, and the occasional protein shake. Essential for those muscles.

Carbs: After a hard workout, carbs are his best friend. He's all about whole grains, fruits, and veggies to keep his energy up.

Good Fats: Avocados on toast, handfuls of nuts, maybe some olive oil drizzled over a salad? These healthy fats are great for recovery.

Staying Hydrated: Can't forget water. Lots of it. And with the sweat he's shedding, a sports drink now and then wouldn't be surprising.

Supplements: No specifics here, but it's common for athletes to take some supplements, maybe a vitamin here or a BCAA there.

All About Those Greens: Foods loaded with antioxidants, like berries and greens, must be on his plate. Good for the body and the soul!

Treats in Moderation: While he might enjoy a cheat meal now and then, he probably keeps sugary and processed stuff to a minimum.

Importance of rest

Our muscles grow and repair themselves during rest, especially after a hard workout. Ever heard the saying, "Muscles are torn in the gym, fed in the kitchen, and built-in bed?" It emphasizes that while exercise and nutrition are essential, without adequate rest, the body can't heal and grow optimally.

Just as important as the workouts themselves, recovery aids in muscle repair and overall physical well-being. To stay in the best possible shape, Donald employs the following techniques:

Uses ice baths and hot tubs for muscle recovery.

Massage and physical therapy to treat and prevent injuries.

Prioritizes sleep and nutrition to fuel and repair his body.