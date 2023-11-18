Caffeine can make you tired, and although it can give you a quick boost, this effect is only short-lived. Caffeine achieves its wakefulness by blocking the receptors in our brains that make us feel sleepy. However, this blockage isn’t permanent.

Once the caffeine starts to fade, the substance that signals tiredness, adenosine, accumulates and eventually leads to a feeling of increased fatigue. If you regularly reach for a caffeine kick, you might find that it disrupts your natural sleep cycles, adding to a sense of weariness.

It's worth noting that too much caffeine can have more immediate effects, like a racing heart or anxiety, and might even disturb your sleep. All of this can leave you feeling more exhausted.

Here's how caffeine can make you tired

Caffeine can make you tired (Image via Unsplash/Taylor)

As a stimulant for the central nervous system, caffeine operates by hindering the action of adenosine receptors in the brain.

Adenosine is a neurotransmitter that induces feelings of relaxation and sleepiness. When we drink caffeine, it blocks adenosine from connecting with its receptors, which results in a temporary boost in alertness and wakefulness.

However, this alert state doesn't last forever. As the influence of caffeine diminishes, adenosine starts to build up in the brain. This buildup triggers a "rebound" effect, leading to a surge in adenosine activity.

The consequence is a sense of tiredness or drowsiness, a phenomenon often described as a "caffeine crash." The higher your caffeine intake is, the more noticeable this rebound effect tends to be.

Additionally, if you regularly consume a lot of caffeine, it can interfere with your natural sleep rhythms. It may affect how easily you fall or stay asleep, potentially leading to ongoing fatigue. This disruption of sleep patterns underscores the importance of mindful caffeine consumption, especially for those sensitive to its effects.

Can the tiredness from caffeine harm you?

Caffeine can make you tired (Image via Unsplash/Tyler)

The fatigue that can result from caffeine consumption is typically harmless and temporary. It merely reflects caffeine's temporary blockage of your body's sleep signals.

Here’s a closer look at some of the potential indirect consequences of caffeine-related tiredness:

Sleep Disruption: If you regularly consume caffeine, particularly in significant quantities or later in the day, it may interfere with your ability to fall asleep and negatively impact sleep quality.

Over time, this can lead to sleep deprivation, which is linked to a variety of health problems, including cognitive impairment, mood disorders, and an increased risk of conditions such as obesity, diabetes, and heart disease.

Dependence and Withdrawal: Habitual caffeine use can create a dependence as your body grows used to its stimulatory effects for maintaining wakefulness. Should you suddenly decrease or cease caffeine consumption, withdrawal symptoms like headaches, irritability, and profound fatigue can emerge, posing a challenge to your daily routine.

Caffeine can make you tired (Image via Unsplash/Julia)

Overconsumption Risks: Taking in caffeine in excessive amounts through beverages, supplements, or medicines carries risks. These include an accelerated heartbeat, feelings of anxiety, digestive disturbances, and in extreme cases, more serious issues like heart arrhythmias or caffeine toxicity, which are rare but serious concerns.

Negative Effects on Mental Health: For some individuals, caffeine's stimulating properties might amplify feelings of anxiety, agitation, and nervousness. Over the long term, this can adversely affect one's mental health and overall well-being.

How much caffeine should you have to avoid the tiredness?

For the majority of adults, a daily intake of up to 400 milligrams of caffeine is seen as safe, typically avoiding the onset of excessive tiredness. This amount is about the same as you’d find in four eight-ounce cups of brewed coffee or 10 cans of cola.

To prevent caffeine from disrupting your sleep, it's wise to stay clear of it later in the day. The general advice is to cut off caffeine in the afternoon and evening, particularly for those who find sleep elusive or who are prone to nighttime awakenings.

Caffeine can make you tired (Image via Unsplash/Lukas)

Caffeine sensitivity varies from person to person. If you find that even modest quantities of caffeine have an impact on your sleep or leave you feeling fatigued, you may need to reconsider your intake levels.

In conclusion, caffeine can make you tired, but it is not typically harmful, the associated disruptions in sleep patterns, dependence, withdrawal, and potential negative side effects can have health consequences.