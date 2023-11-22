Home remedies for laryngitis: Ease your inflamed throat with these 8 remedies

Looking for some good home remedies for laryngitis? Surprisingly, there are many things you can do at home to get relief from your inflamed vocal cords.

Laryngitis occurs when your vocal cords get damaged, particularly inflamed and swollen from infection or overuse. As a result, this causes your voice to become hoarse and also leads to pain and other uncomfortable symptoms like irritation and difficulty swallowing and speaking.

Laryngitis is common and can affect anyone at any age, but you are more likely to get this condition if you have any kind of respiratory problem like sinusitis, are a drinker or tobacco user, or have a job that requires overusing your voice.

If you have laryngitis, you may experience symptoms, including dry cough, weak or hoarse voice, sore throat, and tickling in the throat. Luckily, there are several natural remedies for laryngitis that might help. Read on.

8 effective home remedies for laryngitis

Take a look at a few of the best natural remedies to get relief from laryngitis:

1. Gargle with warm water

Gargling with salt and warm water is one of the best home remedies for laryngitis. (Image via Freepik/azerbaijan_stockers)

Gargling with warm water mixed with salt is considered the best remedy for laryngitis. It is one of the most effective home remedies for laryngitis that not only heals inflamed throat but also eases pain and provides relief from a sore throat.

To try this remedy, add a pinch of salt to a glass of lukewarm water and take a big sip. Gargle the water all over your throat for a few seconds and then spit it out. Repeat at least thrice a day.

2. Use a humidifier at home

Humidifiers can add moisture to the air. (Image via Pexels/cottonbro studio)

Using a humidifier can also help soothe an inflamed throat. A humidifier adds moisture to the air and provides great relief from a dry throat and congestion as well.

You can also add essential oils such as eucalyptus to the humidifier to make it even more beneficial for your sore throat.

3. Use ginger root

Ginger root contains antibacterial properties. (Image via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

Ginger root is an excellent ingredient to cure illnesses including congestion, inflamed throat, allergies and infections. The antibacterial properties of ginger help alleviate inflammation and provide relief from painful and sore throat, making it easier for you to swallow and talk.

To consume ginger root, just add a few pieces of it to hot water and drink it a few times a day to relieve inflammation.

4. Try steam inhalation

Steam inhalation is effective on throat infections. (Image via Freepik/DCstudio)

Steam inhalation is among the most relaxing home remedies for laryngitis. Steam not only eases laryngitis but is also effective on other illnesses like throat infections, sinusitis and colds. You can add essential oils to the steam to make it more relaxing and effective.

5. Drink lots of fluids

Drinking fluids can ease an inflamed throat. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Drinking lots of fluids like warm water, soups, herbal teas, and clear broth can help provide relief from inflamed vocal cords and sore throat.

Fluids can also help loosen mucus and make it easier for you to drain them out. Just make sure you avoid extra hot drinks or liquids that contain caffeine.

6. Try lozenges

Lozenges can reduce dry cough. (Image via Freepik/stockking)

Lozenges are a great way to soothe an inflamed and irritated throat, making it one of the easiest home remedies for laryngitis. Lozenges not only ease pain but reduce dry cough and soothe sore throat as well.

When buying lozenges, however, go for herbal ones that contain ingredients like honey, peppermint, and orange.

7. Gargle with diluted vinegar

Gargling with diluted vinegar can ease symptoms of laryngitis. (Image via Pexels/olia danilevich)

Gargling with diluted vinegar is also an excellent natural remedy for laryngitis. Several studies suggest that vinegar contains antimicrobial properties that may fight against infections and inflamed throats.

For this remedy, just dilute the vinegar with water and gargle with it a few times a day.

8. Consume garlic

Consuming garlic is one of the best home remedies for laryngitis. (Image via Pexels/Cats Coming)

Though it might be difficult for some, eating garlic can be really helpful in easing sore throat, cold and flu. Garlic is loaded with antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that may combat infections and offer you great relief.

Apart from the aforementioned home remedies for laryngitis, another great thing you can do to heal your vocal cords fast is to rest your voice as much as you can. Avoid talking and shouting and give your inflamed vocal cords ample time to recover. In the meantime, also avoid smoking and drinking and take proper rest.