How to deal with oily hair?

Oily hair is a common hair type that affects many people. It's caused by overactive sebaceous glands in the scalp that produce too much oil.

The excess oil can lead to hair looking greasy and limp and can contribute to other hair and scalp issues like dandruff and acne. In this article, we will explore the causes of oily hair and provide tips and tricks to help you deal with this hair type.

Causes of Oily Hair

There are several factors that can contribute to oily hair, including genetics, diet, stress, hormonal changes, and the use of certain hair products:

1) Genetics

Some people are simply predisposed to having oily hair. If your parents have greasy hair, you may be more likely to experience this hair type too.

2) Diet

A greasy diet will likely contribute to greasy hair. (Image via Unsplash/Quin Engle)

A diet that's high in processed and greasy foods can contribute to oily hair. These foods can increase oil production in the scalp and make hair look greasy.

3) Stress

Stress can cause hormonal changes that can lead to increased oil production in the scalp.

4) Hormonal changes

Hormonal changes, such as during puberty, pregnancy, or menopause, can cause an increase in oil production in the scalp.

5) Hair products

Using styling products like wax and gel can lead to oily and greasy hair. (Image via Unsplash/Greg Rosenke)

Certain hair products, such as heavy styling products, can contribute to greasy hair. These products can clog the pores on the scalp and lead to increased oil production.

Tips to Deal with Oily Hair

Here are some tips to help you deal with greasy hair:

1) Wash your hair regularly

Regular washing of hair can help remove excess oil from the scalp. Use a gentle shampoo that's formulated specifically for oily hair. Avoid using hot water, as it can strip hair of its natural oils. Instead, wash your hair with lukewarm water.

2) Use dry shampoo

Try using a dry shampoo if you've got oily and greasy hair. (Image via Unsplash/Taylor Beach)

A dry shampoo is a great option for those with oily hair. It helps absorb excess oil and adds volume to the hair. Simply apply a small amount to the roots of your hair, and massage it into the scalp.

3) Avoid heavy styling products

Heavy styling products, such as gels, mousses, and pomades, can contribute to greasy hair. Try to avoid using these products or choose lighter alternatives, such as sea salt spray or volumizing powder.

4) Use a clarifying shampoo

A clarifying shampoo can help remove the build-up of hair products and excess oil from the scalp. Use a clarifying shampoo once a week to help keep hair clean and fresh.

5) Experiment with different hairstyles

Some hairstyles make hair look a little more greasy than others. (Image via Unsplash/Gustavo Spindula)

Some hairstyles can make hair look greasier than others. Experiment with different styles, such as braids, buns, or ponytails, to see what works best for you.

6) Avoid overbrushing

Overbrushing can cause oil to be distributed throughout hair, making it look greasier. Try to limit brushing to just a few times a day, and always use a wide-tooth comb instead of a brush. In case you're using a brush, make sure to keep it clean.

7) Use a deep-conditioning treatment

Deep-conditioning treatments can help nourish and hydrate hair, which can help reduce oil production. Try using a deep-conditioning treatment once a week to help keep your hair healthy and moisturized.

8) Use blotting paper

Blotting paper is a great option for those with greasy hair. It helps absorb excess oil from the scalp and can be used throughout the day as needed.

9) Watch your diet

A diet that's high in processed and greasy foods can contribute to oily hair. Try to incorporate more fruits and vegetables into your diet, and limit your intake of fatty and greasy foods.

Drinking plenty of water can also help flush out toxins from the body and promote healthy hair growth. A healthy and balanced diet can help improve hair texture and health.

10) Try natural remedies

Some natural remedies, such as apple cider vinegar or lemon juice, can help balance the pH of the scalp and reduce oil production. Mix a small amount of apple cider vinegar or lemon juice with water and apply to the scalp, massaging gently for a few minutes. Rinse thoroughly with water.

Oily hair can be a frustrating hair type to deal with, but with the right approach, you can keep it under control.

Regular washing, using dry shampoo, avoiding heavy styling products, and experimenting with different hairstyles are just a few of the tips that can help you manage greasy hair.

Remember to always be patient and consistent in your efforts, as it may take some time to see results. If your hair continues to be a problem, consider speaking with a dermatologist or trichologist for advice.

