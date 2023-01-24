Clean hair brushes are a part of good hair health. The way you always wear fresh clothes and put worn clothes into the laundry, you must always have a proper schedule to clean hair brushes to ensure your hair is in good health throughout.

Whether you’re using a brush or a comb, you mustn’t ever ignore the hygiene aspect of it. The more you clean hair brushes or tools that you use on your hair, the better it is for your hair’s hygiene and overall health.

Why you should use clean hair brushes?

Clean hair brushes (Photo by Jacob Johnson on Unsplash)

Whenever you brush your hair, germs, oils, and dust from the hair settle on the brushes, if you don’t clean it, the same radicals that get collected on the brushes will move back to the hair the next time your hair brush and hair come into contact.

Apart from that, brush longevity improves when you regularly clean it. The brushes are less damaged over time because you’re constantly removing the gathered radicals on the brushes. It’ll improve your hair health and hair brush’s health!

How to wash or clean hair brushes?

There are a couple of steps that you will need to follow if you want to clean your hairbrush properly. Here are the steps:

Untangle the brushes using a comb, preferably a fine-toothed one.

Mix some shampoo and warm water in a bowl.

Gently dip the brush into the mixture.

Massage the brush bristles with your finger to ensure you’re removing the dirt and debris.

Hold the brush under warm running water to rinse it.

Get rid of excess water by squeezing the brush.

Put it on a towel to dry.

Ensure the hairbrush is completely dry before you can use it again.

How to get the lint out of hair brush?

Clean lint (Image by Ludwig Willimann from Pixabay)

You'll notice lint on the bristles if you do not clean your hairbrush for a while. It’s important to clean out the lint from the hairbrush before using it to avoid the lint moving to your hair.

Follow these methods to clean the lint from your hairbrush:

Method 1

Take a fine-toothed comb and gently comb the brushes/bristles of your brush.

Keep combing until you’ve removed the lint from the hair brush.

Try to comb in one direction so as not to damage the hair brush.

Method 2

Wrap tape around your fingers with the sticky side out.

Press the sticky side into the bristles and gently lift your finger.

The lint should come off the brush by sticking to the tape.

Method 3

If you have a small vacuum cleaner or a hand-held vacuum cleaner, you can use that.

Hold the brush in one hand.

Use the vacuum cleaner with the other and run it over and through the bristles.

Clean hair tools (Photo by Shari Sirotnak on Unsplash)

If you want to grow your hair, it’s important to take care of it. Even if you want to keep your hair short, you must take care of your hair.

It’s not possible to have healthy hair without investing in it. Some simple tips such as maintaining clean hair brushes, DIY hair masks, using the proper shampoo, conditioning your hair, and others will help you have really strong hair.

It must be noted that underlying health conditions can sometimes lead to hair fall. If you’re experiencing hair fall even after caring for your hair diligently, it’s advisable to seek a professional's help or get an appointment with a specialist.

Next, nutrition is critical when it comes to being healthy. You must eat nutritious food along with leafy greens and other vegetables to give your hair follicles and scalp the nutrition it needs to continue being healthy.

Finally, you should also focus on scalp health. Two of the most common issues are dry scalp and dandruff. It’s important to distinguish between the two and treat your scalp properly.

