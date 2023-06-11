How diet coke & its addictive nature takes toll on your body within 60 minutes?

Diet coke has established itself as a cult classic among zero-sugar soda enthusiasts, thanks to its weight-friendly marketing.

However, concerns have been raised by dental and health experts about the potential risks associated with its consumption. From enamel erosion and insulin response to addictive effects and caffeine content, we delve into the health implications and uncover the complexities surrounding its impact on the body.

Truth about diet coke

The characteristic fizz of this Coke type is attributed to addition of carbonic acid during the carbonation process. (Jonathan Brady/AP Photo)

Acidic nature and dental health

Diet coke, like many carbonated beverages, exhibits high acidity, which poses a threat to dental health. The addition of carbonic acid during the carbonation process gives the coke its characteristic fizz.

Dr. Raj Juneja from Face Teeth Smile Dental Clinic in England emphasizes that prolonged exposure to the acidity of coke can lead to enamel erosion. Weakened enamel becomes more susceptible to cavities and sensitivity.

To mitigate these effects, dental experts suggest drinking the sugar-free coke through a straw and rinsing the mouth with water afterwards.

Insulin response and fat storage

One of the controversies surrounding diet coke revolves around its potential impact on insulin response and fat storage. Experts claim that within 20 minutes of consuming diet coke, the body enters a "fat storage mode" due to the insulin production triggered by the drink.

However, Dr. Matthew Snelson, a research fellow at the Monash School of Biological Sciences and the Victorian Heart Hospital, argues that the types of artificial sweeteners used in sugar-free coke, namely aspartame and acesulfame K, do not affect insulin levels significantly.

The relationship between insulin, sweeteners and fat storage remains complex and may vary based on individual factors like type of sweetener and presence of diabetes.

Artificial sweeteners and health risks

Sugar-free coke can lead to a "short addictive high" in 40 minutes.(Getty Images)

Artificial sweeteners, including aspartame found in diet coke, have long been associated with potential health risks.

Previous research has linked them to an increased risk of heart attack, stroke and diabetes. The World Health Organization recently advised against using low-sugar sweeteners for weight loss.

The use of artificial sweeteners like sucralose, saccharin and aspartame in sugar-free coke should be taken into consideration when evaluating the potential health implications.

Addictive effects and caffeine content

Experts argue that within 40 minutes of consuming sugar-free Coke, individuals may experience a "short addictive high" attributed to its caffeine content.

A 12-ounce can of this coke contains approximately 46 milligrams of caffeine. At the 60-minute mark, the caffeine can increase thirst. Dr. Juneja also cautions that caffeine acts as a diuretic, potentially contributing to dehydration.

While Coca-Cola asserts that its beverages, including diet coke, are safe and can be enjoyed as part of a balanced lifestyle, it's crucial to consider the potential health risks associated with its consumption.

The high acidity can compromise dental health over time, and the impact of artificial sweeteners on insulin response and fat storage remains a subject of debate.

Furthermore, the addictive effects and caffeine content of Coke raise concerns about hydration and potential dependency. Eventually, it's important to make informed decisions about beverage consumption based on individual health considerations and moderation.

