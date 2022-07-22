How to Do a Backflip? 5 Exercises to Get Better at It

One of the most prominent tips that coaches and athletes swear by for doing backflips is to practice it every day. However, if you're a beginner, you should not practice flipping on your own instead conditioning your body beforehand for a backflip. You need to master several other skills and movements to perform a backflip smoothly.

Strength building is also very important to do the backflip efficiently. The stronger your body is, the more force and power you'll be able to put for the movement onto the ground. Better force and power allow you to effectively complete the flip.

In this article, we'll discuss the steps you should follow to do the flip and exercises that can help you to get better at the same. Let's start without any further ado:

How to Do a Backflip?

Follow the steps below to perform a backflip smoothly:

Preparing your body – Performing backflips require a certain level of athleticism, coordination and power. Prepare your body beforehand with explosive exercises, and build essential core strength with a variety of exercises.

Breaking the fear – To perform a backflip, you need to break the fear and train with alternative movements. These skills help in progressing towards doing the actual backflip. It makes you more comfortable with achieving the goal.

Practice – You need to properly understand the working mechanics of doing backflips. You need to break down the skills required to do a backflip. That'll allow you to piece together the different skills required for a backflip.

Confidence – Building confidence is crucial to doing a backflip smoothly, and that can only be accomplished by repetitions. Daily or weekly training sessions for backflips can help in building overall confidence and body awareness.

Backflip – After following all the steps above, you may be able to do a backflip correctly. However, if you're not able to do a backflip, try to determine your weaknesses, and work on them to perform backflips effortlessly.

Exercises to Get Better at Backflip

These are some of the best exercises that can help you perform a backflip effortlessly. That'll help in building abdominal strength, which is a must for doing a backflip. Furthermore, these exercises will support the movement of backflips. Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) High Knee

High knees can be considered one of the most effective exercises that can help you perform backflips effectively. This exercise supports the jumping movement of the flip by activating major muscle groups in your lower body, such as hip flexors, hamstrings, quads, calves and glutes.

It'll help in boosting the coordination and endurance of these muscles. With the high intensity of this exercise, you can enhance the power and force of your lower body, which will benefit you while doing flips.

2) Plank

Practicing planks can help you perform flips effortlessly by building abdominal strength in the body. Planks work on the overall alignment, balance and coordination of the body along with working the muscles of your core.

It also enhances the overall flexibility of the body, supporting the backward movement of the plank.

3) Barbell Back Squat

As discussed above, strength and power are crucial for doing the flip effortlessly. The barbell back squat help in working on several muscle groups of the back and legs simultaneously.

It'll help in building the midline strength and overall strength of the lower body. That'll allow for better flexibility and coordination of the body along with adding better resistance to the shoulders. All that will contribute to effectively performing a backflip.

You can also include other variations of squats and lunges along with weights to effectively build strength in the body and get better at backflips.

4) Hanging Leg Raise

Hanging leg raise is a dynamic exercise to get better at backflips, as it helps in building excellent abdominal strength and stability in the shoulders. It's a challenging exercise that requires strength and balance of the body beforehand.

5) Reverse Crunch

Reverse crunch help with the flipping and backward movement in flips and enable you to perform it smoothly. Also, reverse crunches help build the strength of the core region and get rid of the excess fat around the stomach area.

Bottom Line

Performing a backflip is certainly not an easy task, but with some practice and consistency, you will be able to perform flips effortlessly. Just remember that strength is crucial to perform and get better at flips. Therefore, train with the weights, and do the aforementioned exercises to get better at the backflips.

If you're a beginner, be cautious not to injure yourself, or strain your muscles while trying to learn the mechanism of backflip.

