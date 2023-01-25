How Excessive ‘Healthy Habits’ Can Cause Premature Aging

Premature aging is characterized by the untimely appearance of symptoms that are usually associated with old age.

These symptoms include wrinkles and fatigue. With age, the body cells do not grow fast enough to replace the dying cells. All metabolic processes gradually slow down, and the joints become less mobile.

With age, these symptoms are considered normal, but when these symptoms show up at a younger age, they can be of concern. Several lifestyle habits can contribute to premature aging, including diet, lifestyle, physical activity, and mental health.

In this article, we shall discuss these symptoms and recommend lifestyle changes to prevent them.

What Causes Premature Aging?

Several internal and environmental factors can contribute to these symptoms, such as:

Smoking

Premature aging is associated with chronic fatigue (Image via Unsplash/Nik Shuliahin)

Toxic substances and carcinogens present in cigarettes and other tobacco-based products can cause damage to cells and DNA. Prolonged exposure to these chemicals can trigger early symptoms of aging.

Sun Exposure

Ultraviolet radiation from the sun can cause damage to your skin cells, leading to wrinkles and even skin cancer. Nail lamps also emit damaging rays.

Genetic Predisposition

A very small part of the population is susceptible to premature aging due to the presence of certain rare genetic conditions.

These conditions are known as progeria. Werner syndrome affects one in one million people and causes wrinkled skin, graying hair, and balding between 13 and 30 years of age. Hutchinson-Gilford syndrome is a similar but even rarer condition, affecting one in eight million babies.

Sleep

Improper sleep can also be the cause of early aging. Sleep is essential for the renewal and maintenance of cells, and this process is affected when we do not get enough sleep. Adequate sleep can also improve mental health and reduce stress.

Diet

Diet can play an important factor in premature aging. An improper diet, lacking essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants can increase the risk of oxidative damage from free radicals. We can adopt several lifestyle changes and consume anti-aging foods to reduce this risk.

Lifestyle Changes to Prevent Premature Aging

Exercise can reverse the symptoms of early aging (Image via Unsplash/Alexander Redl)

You can incorporate several habits and lifestyle changes that can reverse the symptoms of early aging. A diet rich in essential nutrients, including vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fibers, must be followed religiously to get all the benefits of a balanced diet.

It's not just diet; exercise plays a huge role in this regard. Regular exercise triggers the action of several important hormones in the body, including growth hormones. These hormones are responsible for the maintenance and growth of cells. Lifestyle changes should include a balanced diet and regular exercise.

Are Excessive ‘Healthy Habits’ to Blame?

Healthy habits are supposed to help your overall well-being. However, stressing yourself with excessive 'healthy habits', including restrictive diets, overtraining, and stressful lifestyle changes can cause premature aging and increase cellular stress. Consult your health professional if you experience these symptoms.

