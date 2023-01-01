How to get rid of foot cramps?

Foot cramps occur when a muscle in the foot squeezes suddenly and is unable to relax. They're quite similar to other muscle cramps and often occur near the toes, in the arch of the foot, or on the upper part of the toe.

Foot cramps usually occur due to overuse of leg muscles, uncomfortable or overly tight footwear, nerve damage, dehydration. It can also happen anytime when you're standing, walking, or sleeping for no specific reason.

The discomfort you might experience with a foot cramp can range from a slight pinching sensation to severe pain. In some cases, though, the muscles can become stiff and tense, and a twitching sensation can also occur in the foot.

How to get relief from foot cramps?

While foot cramps are harmless and go away by themselves after a few seconds or minutes, the pain and other discomfort associated with them can be frustrating. However, it can be managed easily at home without the need for medical attention. Certain lifestyle changes and stretches can help alleviate the pain and make the cramp go away immediately.

Here are some effective ways to ease foot cramps:

Stretch your muscles

Stretching eases foot cramps. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

One of the best ways to get relief from a foot cramp is to stretch your leg muscles. Stretching, especially before and after a workout session, helps keep the legs flexible and loose and prevents cramps in the future.

If you have cramps at night, stretch your muscles gently by bending your foot and firmly pressing onto your big toe. Shaking your legs for a few seconds may also help ease the cramp. A tissue massage can be beneficial as well.

Drink water and stay hydrated

Drinking water and keeping yourself hydrated throughout the day can also help eliminate foot cramps, as it will keep your muscles hydrated and relaxed.

You must drink more water, especially when it's hot and humid, and when you're physically active. While water won’t immediately stop cramps when it has already started, it will certainly stop cramps from occurring in the future.

Check your footwear

Wrong footwear can lead to pain. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

Another very useful thing to do to keep a foot cramp at bay is to wear comfortable footwear, especially when you're walking or exercising on hard and rough surfaces.

Keep in mind that footwear with a soft heel counter may be more effective in providing your legs with good support throughout the day. Good quality and well-fitted footwear may potentially help you avoid cramps in the future.

Watch your medications

Foot cramps can also occur due to the side effects of certain medications. These side effects can occur due to disruption in the electrolyte levels or hormonal imbalance.

Eat a nutritious diet

Eating a nutritious diet alleviates a cramp. (Photo via Pexels/Wendy Wei)

Eating a nutritious and well-balanced diet is also an effective way to prevent cramps.

You should consume foods rich in potassium, magnesium, and calcium. Various studies have shown that magnesium supplements can help ease cramps and also prevent them from occurring in the future. However, before starting supplementation, consult a doctor to learn about its right dosage and side effects.

Certain foods are also loaded with magnesium, including beans, whole grains, seeds, nuts, bananas, dried foods, leafy vegetables, etc.

Takeaway

While foot cramps go away on their own after a few seconds or minutes, stretching exercises and certain lifestyle changes can ease the discomfort and also help prevent them in the future.

However, if your cramps are causing severe pain, discomfort, redness, swelling, or affecting your mobility, consult a doctor immediately to seek medical attention. It's important to seek a doctor’s advice if you see any change in your foot or its surrounding muscles. You may also want to seek medical attention if the cramp persists for a few hours or if it occurs very frequently.

