How to Get Thick Legs: Top 5 Exercises to Try 

Thick legs not only look impressive, but they also provide a solid foundation for other athletic endeavors, such as running and jumping.

Before diving into the exercises, it's important to note that getting thick legs isn't just about exercise. It also involves proper nutrition and adequate rest. Make sure to fuel the body with enough protein and calories to support muscle growth. Also get plenty of rest between workouts to allow the muscles time to recover and grow.

There are also numerous exercise and lifestyle changes you can implement to help bulk up your legs.

Top Leg Exercises for Thick Legs

Here's a look at five exercises:

#1 Squat

Squats are a classic leg exercise (Photo by Unsplash/Alora Griffiths)

Squats are a classic leg exercise that works in getting thick legs and targets multiple muscle groups in the legs, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

To perform a squat, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands out in front of you. Lower your body as if you were sitting back in a chair, keeping the chest up and knees behind your toes. Force through the heels to return to the starting position.

There are many variations of squats you can try to target different muscle groups or add extra difficulty. For example, you can try sumo squats with a wider stance to focus more on the inner thighs, or add weight by holding dumbbells or using a barbell.

#2 Lunge

Like squats, there are many variations of lunges. (Photo by Mikhail Nilov)

Lunges are another great exercise for building leg strength and size. To perform a lunge, take a large step forward with one leg, and lower your body till the thigh is parallel to the ground. Push through the heel of your front foot to return to the starting position, and repeat with the other leg.

Like squats, there are many variations of lunges you can try. For example, you can try reverse lunges, where you step backward instead of forward, or side lunges to focus on the outer thighs. You can also add weight by holding dumbbells or using a barbell.

#3 Leg Press

The leg press is a machine-based exercise that targets the quadriceps, (Image by Unsplash/ozkay)

The leg press is a machine-based exercise that targets the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes.

To perform a leg press, sit on the machine with your feet on the platform and knees bent. Push the platform away using your legs, straightening them as you do so. Slowly lowering the platform back to the starting position to complete one rep.

The leg press is a great exercise to build leg strength and size as well as contribute to getting massively thick legs. It allows you to use heavier weights than you might be able to with bodyweight leg exercises like squats and lunges.

#4 Deadlift

Deadlifts are compound leg exercises that work multiple muscle groups in your body (Photo by Unsplash/Victor Freitas)

Deadlifts might be more commonly associated with back and arm exercises, but they're also great for building thick legs.

To perform a deadlift, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and hands grasping a barbell in front of you. Keeping your back straight, bend your knees, and lower your body to lift the barbell off the ground. Stand up, and straighten your legs as you do so, to complete one rep.

Deadlifts are compound leg exercises that work multiple muscle groups in the body, including the quadriceps, hamstrings, and glutes. They're also a great exercise for building thick legs and overall strength and power.

#5 Leg Extension

Leg extensions are machine-based leg exercises that specifically target the quadriceps and help get thick legs.

To do a leg extension, sit in a leg extension machine with your feet under the padded lever. Lift the lever up with your feet till the legs are fully extended, and slowly lower it back down to the starting position. You can adjust the weight to match your strength level.

Takeaway

Incorporating the aforementioned leg exercises into your workout routine can help you build thick legs over time. It's important to progressively increase the weight or resistance you use as the muscles get stronger, and to mix up the routine by trying different variations of these leg exercises.

As with any exercise programme, it's also important to consult a certified personal trainer before starting to ensure that you're cleared for exercise and to get guidance on proper form and technique.

