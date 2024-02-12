How to lower ALT levels? Let us find out

If you have high ALT levels and are looking at how to lower ALT levels, then this is the right place. Lowering such levels takes time and patience. It cannot be done in one day or one week. Having a high level means that there is more level of enzymes in your blood than you should have.

You have to change your lifestyle completely, to reverse the damage that is already caused. However, the change has to be done slowly and one at a time. A liver function test or an HPF can be done to find ALT levels. Then the doctor can determine the harm that has already been caused.

A higher level is however temporary most of the time and it does not mean that you have a liver problem or that your liver is damaged.

How to lower ALT levels: What is ALT?

An LFT test can determine lower ALT levels (Image by Testalizeme/Unsplash)

Alanine aminotransferase is a liver enzyme. It helps our bodies convert protein from food to get energy. This chemical is mainly found in the liver and when the liver is damaged, there is more secretion of this enzyme. Thus, this excess can be released into the bloodstream. Smaller amounts of ALT are also found in other body parts like the kidneys, bones, and muscles.

What causes higher ALT levels

How to lower ALT: Say no to liquor (Image by Milad Fakurian/Unsplash)

There are multiple reasons for high ALT levels. Let's look at them:

Obesity

Being an alcoholic

Non-alcoholic fatty liver: caused because of diabetes or other medical conditions

Pain medications

Drug use

Liver cancer

Hepatitis and many more.

How to lower ALT levels

How to lower ALT: Leafy greens for a healthy liver (Image by Anna Pelzer/Unsplash)

1. Quit smoking: Smoking has been shown to increase liver enzymes. If there is more secretion, then the amount of enzymes in the blood will be abnormal. This will cause liver damage in the long run. Stopping this will reduce the levels and make everything normal.

2. Drinking more coffee: If you are wondering how to lower ALT, make it a habit to drink more coffee every day. Coffee can decrease the chances of liver damage and improve liver function thereby causing lower ALT levels.

3. Avoid alcohol: Liquor has been shown to increase the chances of liver damage. Therefore the secretion of enzymes is abnormal and hence ALT levels become high. Giving up or quitting your favorite drink can make a big impact. If you are not planning to do so, decrease your consumption.

4. Healthy diet: Eat meals rich in fiber, fruits, and leafy greens. This will help your liver to be healthy and also cleanse and detoxify your body. Consume less fat and carbs for better liver health. This will lower ALT levels in the long run. Do not eat baked food. Increase your omega-3 intake in the form of salmon or other fish.

5. Be more active: Exercise regularly. This will help you to maintain a healthy weight and not be obese. Sweating while working out will naturally withdraw all unhealthy enzymes from your body. It will also improve blood flow and cardiovascular health.

6. Increase your consumption of Folic Acid: If you have a folate deficiency, then that can damage your liver and cause other abnormalities in the body. To prevent this, have food rich in folate or folic acid. Beans, beef liver, sunflower seeds, spinach, and many others have a high folate content.

Get an LFT done in case you are suffering from high levels of ALT. Stop the damage to your liver by alerting your diet and switching to a healthy way of life.