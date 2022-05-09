How to do a Lunge with Elbow to Instep: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Variations, Benefits and Common Mistakes

Lunge with elbow to instep, also called lunge with elbow instep, elbow to instep lunge or a runner’s lunge, is an intermediate level lunge exercise that targets your hip flexors, hamstrings, glutes, lower legs, groin and the transverse abdominis.

This exercise helps to improve flexibility and strength in your lower body and strengthens your muscles. Performing a lunge with elbow to instep doesn’t require any equipment, and it's only your bodyweight that gives you the resistance to perform the move.

You can include this exercise in your pre-workout warm-up routine.

How to perform a lunge with elbow to instep? Correct form and technique

To get started:

Before you start this exercise, make sure you have enough space to carry out the move. Stand straight and upright, with your feet at a hip-width distance and your abs perfectly engaged.

Instructions:

Start by stepping your right foot forward and taking a lunge position. Make sure your left leg is behind you, with its heel flat on the floor.

Tighten your glutes, and make sure your hips don’t sag or drop to one side.

Slightly tilt your upper body forward and down, and keep your back long and strong.

Place your left hand on the ground outside your right foot for balance, and bring your right shoulder inside your right knee.

Reach your right elbow to the floor, and rest it close to the instep of your right foot.

Similarly, reverse the move by bringing your right hand down outside of right foot and bringing your upper body upright.

Push your body off the floor through your right foot, and get back to the initial position.

Bring both your feet together, and repeat the move on the other side.

Here's a video for your reference:

Note: If you are a beginner, and your elbow doesn’t get close to your foot’s instep, don't worry. With regular practice, you’ll improve your flexibility and perform the deeper stretch.

Other variations

You can perform a lunge with elbow to instep in various ways to better fit your goals.

1) A reverse lunge with instep

A reverse lunge is a bit easier than a forward lunge. If you find it difficult to control or balance your body with a forward instep lunge, try this variation. To do this lunge:

Stand straight with your feet at a hip-width distance. Engage your abdominal muscles.

Step your left foot behind into a low lunge. Make sure your right leg is bent, while your left leg extends back.

Keep your left heel off the floor, and tighten your glutes to avoid your hips from sagging.

Tilt your upper body down and forward while keeping your back straight and upright.

Place your left hand on the floor, bring your right shoulder inside your right knee, and reach your right elbow down so that it rests close to the instep of your right foot.

2) Tabletop lunge with elbow to instep

Another great variation to make the exercise less difficult is to do the lunge in a tabletop position. To do the same:

Place your knees and hands on the floor.

Step your right foot forward and your left knee back and on the ground.

Slowly tilt your torso forward to do the stretch.

Perform the same move on the other side.

3) Standing lunge with a knee to instep

You can also perform the exercise by adding a standing lunge once you’ve completed the elbow to the instep position. Once your elbow has reached the instep, put both your hands on your hips, and lift your upper body while maintaining a lunge position.

4) Plank lunge with instep

This variation requires your core to work and gives your legs a bit of a break. To perform this variation:

Start by taking a plank position. Your arms should be extended straight beneath your shoulders, and both hands should be on the floor.

While keeping your body low, bring your right leg forward, and put your right foot outside your right hand.

This puts you in a lunge position.

Place your right elbow to your right instep, and bring your right hand back to the ground.

Return your right foot to the plank position, and repeat the move on your left side.

Benefits of lunge with elbow instep

A lunge with elbow to instep works on your posterior chain, including the groins, glutes, hamstrings, lower legs and hip flexors. This exercise requires you to be stable and balanced, which in turn, engages your core and targets your transverse abdominus.

Lunge with elbow to instep is basically a dynamic warm-up move that helps enhance the core temperature and also increases balance and overall flexibility. Various studies have found that training routines that include this exercise may help prevent the risk of injuries to the ACL i.e. the anterior cruciate ligament.

Common Mistakes

There are some common mistakes to look for when performing a lunge with elbow to instep:

When performing the move, do not slump or arch your back.

Do not press your knee too forward. Doing so can compromise your balance and reduce the effectiveness of the exercise. Also, it can put extra strain on your knee joints.

Always make sure your lunge is appropriate in order to move your torso forward and your elbow near the knee instep. Though small lunges are easier to perform, you need proper balance to support the position, and a large lunge is an answer to it.

Bottomline

Avoid performing this exercise if you have a hamstring or quad injury. Always be sure to keep the right form and maintain the proper balance of your body.

It's best to speak to a doctor to seek guidance on whether the lunge with elbow instep is safe for you or not. If you experience any pain while performing this workout, discontinue the exercise immediately.

