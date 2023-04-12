How to Master the Art of Egyptian Raises: Tips and Tricks for a Perfect Form

One of the least often performed exercises in the gym is the Egyptian raises, also known as Egyptian lateral raises. Many bodybuilders use regular lateral rise rather than Egyptian raises, which hits the lateral delts from a different angle.

Egyptian raises are a useful exercise for strengthening the core and targeting the lower abdomen. Even though it might appear easy, it's crucial to practice this exercise correctly in order to get the most out of it and prevent any injuries.

Get to know how to perform this exercise correctly.

How to perform Egyptian Raise with the correct technique

You can perform the Egyptian lateral raise using dumbbells, kettlebells, resistance bands, or a cable pulley machine. Dumbbells are a fantastic option for a workout in your home gym since they provide you with the chance to truly engage your lateral deltoids.

Egyptian lateral raises target the deltoids. (Image via Pexels/ Joseph Wayne Buchanan)

Here’s a step-by-step guide to performing Egyptian raises:

Start with a plate or a light dumbbell. You must have a complete range of motion in order for this exercise to be successful. Be modest and use the right amount of force.

Look for any type of support beam. The only prerequisites are that it be sturdy and that you have enough room to move around without being restricted.

Grab the support beam with one hand and hold the weight with the other. Put your feet up against the wall support.

Holding the support beam all the way out, extend your arm. Keep your core strong and your spine straight. Just a little incline in. Let your arm follow the motion of your torso. Don't strain your weight-bearing arm into an uncomfortable position.

Lift your weight-bearing arm from the side of your waist to shoulder height.

Slowly and deliberately lower the weight back to the starting position.

Aim for 10 to 20 reps minimum. If you can't complete more than 10 repetitions of this exercise, the weight is probably too heavy.

Change sides and use the other arm to continue.

Do four to six sets on each arm, based on your training objectives and the rest of your upper body workout regimen.

Benefits of Egyptian Raise

Egyptian rises are a useful workout for strengthening the core and targeting the lower abs. Here are some advantages of using Egyptian raises in your exercise regimen:

1) Target lower abs

Egyptian rises are particularly helpful for toning the lower abs, which can be a difficult area to target for exercise. With this workout, you can strengthen and define the lower abs for a more toned and sculpted appearance.

2) Enhances core strength

Egyptian raises work the entire core, including the upper abs, obliques, and lower back muscles, in addition to the lower abs. With this workout, you can strengthen your core and enhance your general balance, stability, and posture.

Egyptian lateral raises build your core strength. (Image via Unsplash/ Andre Taissin)

3) Enhances flexibility

Egyptian rises use a controlled stretching motion that can help hamstrings, hips, and the lower back become more flexible. This improved flexibility can aid in injury avoidance and enhance general sports performance.

4) Targets medial deltoids

The primary advantage of Egyptian lateral raises is that they focus on medial deltoids, the muscles that give the shoulders their width. With this workout, you may get a more defined, sculpted shoulder by strengthening the medial deltoids.

Tips to Master Egyptian Raise

Here are some pointers and tactics to remember in order to perform the exercise correctly and reap its benefits:

1) Pick the appropriate weight

Pick a weight that forces your muscles to work harder without compromising your form. While a weight that is too low might not offer enough resistance to specifically target your shoulders, a weight that is too heavy may force you to swing your torso and cheat the exercise.

2) Correct stance

Standing correctly means keeping your shoulders back, keeping your feet hip-width apart, and standing tall. Keep your spine in a neutral position while engaging your core.

3) Correct dumbbell grip

Hold the dumbbells at your sides with a neutral grip and your palms facing inward.

4) Proper form

Keep your form in mind; make sure your arms are parallel to the ground and raised to shoulder height. As this can put undue strain on your shoulder joints, avoid lifting weights higher than your shoulders.

5) Use controlled motions

Slowly and deliberately lower the dumbbells back to your side, keeping your shoulders engaged the entire time.

6) Breathe

As you raise the dumbbells, inhale, and as you lower them, exhale. To help you maintain control and perfect form, concentrate on your breathing.

You can gain a variety of advantages by using Egyptian raises in your training regimen, including better posture, more calorie burn, and improved mind-body coordination. Egyptian lateral rises are a skill that may be mastered, giving your shoulders a stronger, more defined appearance.

