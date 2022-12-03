How to Reduce Stress during the Holidays?

You're not alone if you feel stressed during the holidays. Although it's a season to celebrate, for many of us, it's also a time of tension, worry, and agitation, which causes us to act in ways we undoubtedly regret later. People frequently turn to poor habits at this time of year; they can give in to sweet cravings, indulge in alcohol, or consume excessive amounts of coffee.

That's partly due to the fact that people frequently have stronger emotions around the holidays. You can get engulfed in a sense of overwhelming loneliness, irritated by intrusive relatives, or become impatient with those you love. Additionally, you might be concerned about how you may be able to afford thoughtful gifts in the current economic climate without running up the credit on your cards.

That anxiety can result in overeating, drinking excessively, fights with family members, skipping regular exercise, getting insufficient sleep, and disregarding your needs if you don't rely on efficient relaxation and self-love practices as well as positive self-talk.

Ways to Reduce Stress during the Holidays

It can be challenging to pause and enjoy when your anxiety neurons are at their highest.

Particularly if the holidays have in the past caused you emotional harm, try to avoid stress. Here are some ways to reduce stress during the holidays:

1) Be Reasonable

The holidays do not have to be flawless or exactly the same as the previous year. Traditions and rituals can change as families evolve and mature. Choose a few to keep and be open to making new ones.

If your adult children or other relatives are unable to visit you, discover creative ways to celebrate together, such as sending photos, emails, or videos. Alternatively, you may meet electronically via video call. Even if your holiday plans are different this year, there are still ways to celebrate.

2) Give Back

When did you give back to the society? (Image via Pexels/Rodnae Productions)

Around the holidays, many people are more eager to contribute, volunteer, interact, and do well in other ways. While helping make the world a better place is worthwhile, altruistic deeds may also help you de-stress. According to a study, certain altruistic behaviors can reduce cortisol levels and the stress hormone.

Giving to or working for your favorite charity, giving baked goods to an elderly neighbor, or even offering a nice remark to someone you meet may brighten someone's day while also making you feel less anxious.

Alternatively, if you're anxious about being isolated or separated from loved ones or your community around the holidays, volunteering in your community may lower your cortisol level and help you relax.

3) Planning Expenses

The holidays may be financially stressful, and without a strategy or budget, spending can become extravagant and go beyond one's means.

Create a budget that accounts for your expected expenditures to alleviate financial anxiety during the holidays. Starting this process a few months before the holidays can help you feel more prepared and less stressed about having enough money to buy things.

4) Get your Feet Moving

Break a leg, and release the stress. (Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov)

Regular exercise may be one of the greatest ways to combat stress during the holidays or at any other time.

According to research, physical activity not only improves fitness and energy level, but it may also improve mood. Exercise has also been shown to lessen aggression, weariness, and disorientation. Indeed, studies suggest that any type of physical activity increases the creation of endorphins, the body's feel-good neurotransmitters.

How A Therapist Can Assist

Connecting with a therapist may be beneficial for decreasing or managing anxiety, especially during the holday season.

If family gatherings stress you out, they can teach you how to create and express appropriate limits. They can help you manage symptoms if you believe you have mental health issues such as anxiety or depression. They may also give a listening ear and an unbiased view of your thoughts or circumstances if you just need someone to listen to.

Virtual therapy may be a more accessible option for those seeking treatment, particularly for people who're traveling or are extremely busy at this time of year. Research shows that online therapy can provide similar benefits to in-person sessions and can be done from anywhere if you have an internet connection.

Takeaway

Don't let the holidays become a source of anxiety for you. Instead, take precautions to avoid the stress and despair that may accompany the holidays.

Recognize your holiday triggers, such as financial difficulties or personal obligations, so that you can deal with them before they cause a meltdown. You may find calm and joy throughout the holidays with a little forethought and good thinking.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

