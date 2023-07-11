How did the Rutland Vermont police officer die? The cause of death revealed of the 19-year-old

A 19-year-old Rutland Vermont Police Officer was killed while chasing a suspected burglar, who crashed into her car.

As revealed by the Vermont State Police, part-time Rutland City Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen has unfortunately passed away after she and her teammates were chasing a truck that was being driven by a suspected burglar.

How was the Rutland Vermont officer killed?

Ebbighausen (19) and two other officials were chasing Tate Rheaume (20) who reportedly broke into a house.

After the police received a call regarding a break-in, several officers started chasing Rheaume, the prime suspect in this case. One among those police officers was Jessica Ebbighausen who has been working as a part-time officer in the department since May 2023.

If things went well, she was supposed to start her full-time training at the department in August. However, fate had other things in store for her.

While the chase was going on, Tate Rheume's car reportedly crossed over the center line and fatally crashed into the Rutland Vermont officer's car.

Speaking about the crash, police said that both Rheaum's and Ebbighausen's cars have received "catastrophic damage."

Although Rheaum was admitted to the hospital after being injured, Jessica, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on the spot.

Events following the incident

Following the crash, Tate Rheaum was charged with grossly negligent operation of a motor vehicle and attempting to elude, both resulting in death. However, as per recent records, he has pleaded not guilty to the said allegations.

According to his attorney, Rheume sustained severe spinal injuries and a few broken ribs. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and was ordered by the Judge to pay 100,000 dollars and remain under curfew for 24 hours. If found guilty, Rheaum could face prison time of up to 30 years.

Similar incidents of cops being killed on duty

The Rutland Vermont officer incident isn't the first instance where a Police Officer has been killed while on duty. These incidents are extremely common given the risks associated with this line of job.

Only a few days ago, an Ontario Provincial Police Officer was killed on duty after he was shot at when he and some other officers were trying to take down a gunman. The 42-year-old veteran officer identified as Sergeant Eric Mueller has been working in the department for 21 years.

In another instance, Tell City Police Sergeant Heather Glenn was also killed on duty after she was shot at by a domestic battery suspect while she was at the Perry County Memorial Hospital.

