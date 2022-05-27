How To Do a Mermaid Side Stretch in Pilates: Tips, Technique, Correct Form, Benefits and Common Mistakes

The mermaid side stretch in Pilates is an absolutely preferred exercise for a sluggish low back, as it has an inner flow to it. If you feel constantly rigid after sitting at your workstation all day, or if you wake up and take a long time to loosen up, this exercise is for you.

It's also a terrific technique to improve mobility in your middle back (thoracic spine) and hip mobility, which is ideal if you spend your days sitting.

The Mermaid Side stretch in Pilates is also perfect for golfers and tennis players who wish to enhance their skills. You may generate greater power by increasing your movement and boosting yourself to stay there. It'll also help you feel a lot more relaxed.

Correct technique to do Mermaid Side Stretch in Pilates

Most Pilates instructors consider the mermaid side stretch in Pilates to be beginner/intermediate-level in difficulty. That's because it requires you to control your lower back using your abdominal muscles to prevent it from arching during the activity, which could cause pain.

Here is a step-by-step guide you should follow to do the mermaid side stretch in Pilates correctly:

Sit in a 90/90 position on the ground, with both legs crossed to the right.

To facilitate hip rotation, make sure your back foot is cupping your buttocks.

Allow your left hip and thigh bone to fall to the ground. That will help you stay grounded as you work your way through the activity and will help you stretch your side.

Extend your left arm up straight above your head, and let your right arm rest on the floor by your side. Allow your left arm to be in front of your ear, rather than crushing towards your ear, to keep your shoulder in place.

As you raise your arm upwards and over to the right side, try to keep your left hip grounded. To activate your triceps, bend the supporting elbow, and pull it to the floor.

Deepen the stretch by bringing your left hip bone down toward the mat. Take a few deep breaths, and imagine expanding the side of your body. While exhaling, press into your right arm, extend upwards with your left arm, and return to a sitting position.

Repeat the stretch to the other side while sitting upright. To intensify the stretch, walk your supporting hand (left arm) out, and fold at the elbow to bring your forearm closer to the floor.

As your stretch reaches up and across to the left, focus on maintaining the right sit bone planted.

Repeat two to three times on each side, releasing the stretch with your breath each time.

Benefits of Mermaid Side Stretch in Pilates

Performing the mermaid side stretch in Pilates correctly can yield many health benefits. Some of them are:

1) Improved flexibility

The obliques, inner thighs and shoulders are stretched in the mermaid pose. The mermaid is a terrific technique to integrate into your routine if you want to increase your flexibility in any of these areas.

It's also an excellent method to get your body ready for more difficult twisting and bending moves.

2) Regulated breathing

Pilates mermaids can help you breathe as well as improve your flexibility. Our breaths get shorter and faster when we are agitated and continually rushing about.

The mermaid provides a respite from stress by opening the chest, which slows breathing and relaxes the body.

3) Calms your mind

This Pilates exercise extends to your waist and widens your chest, allowing you to breathe more easily. Practicing slow, regulated breathing while moving also aids in the reduction of stress and anxiety as well as mental calmness.

Tips to remember while doing mermaid side stretch in Pilates

To ace this stretch, you must keep the following tips in mind:

1) Exhale properly

You can rotate around a little more if you use your exhaled breath. Do that with soft lips, as if you're sighing. That will cause your breath to become shallower and your diaphragm to become more active.

2) Engage your spine

Allow the movement to travel all the way down your spine, especially in the final extension step. Allowing your tail to unfold will provide an extension to your entire spine, which you can subsequently return to flexion, a really functional action.

3) Keep the weight in the pelvic area

Your arms are only designed to provide mild support, not to carry your entire weight. You will be able to load your arms less if you keep the weight in your pelvis.

4) Do not overstretch

Stretch only till you have 'moderate discomfort', not till agony. Never, ever bounce. Maintain a neutral posture with your head and neck in line with your spine, shoulders relaxed, and arms extended.

Key takeaway

The mermaid stretch is a fabulous exercise for stretching and engaging your mid-to-lower back muscles, as well as your major breathing muscles. It also improves hip mobility and exercises the abdominals to keep the torso in good shape.

