The max hydration method is for anyone who wants to take the best care of their hair and ensure the strands receive the moisture they require to be healthy.

This max hydration method ensures that the maximum possible moisture is given to the strands that last for almost seven days. Therefore, it’s not something you have to do every day. Rather, it’s a haircare procedure you should consider doing once a week or once every ten days.

When it comes to curly hair, it goes without saying that caring for curly hair comprises more steps than straight hair. The curls aren’t easy to brush and neither are they easy to tie. As a result, individuals with curly hair have to be extremely vigilant about their hair-care routine.

The Max Hydration Method for Curly Hair

Curly hiar (Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash)

As mentioned, the max hydration method focuses on maximizing moisture and defining curls. Additionally, it will boost your hair to become thicker and stronger. To use the max hydration method on your curls, here are the steps you should follow:

Step 1: Clarify

Even before you start the max hydration method, you need to use this process to remove products and minerals from the hair.

Step 2: Pre-shampoo

Shampooing can lead to breakage. Hence, it’s best to apply a moisturizer to your hair prior to shampooing to avoid any sort of dryness or breakage.

Step 3: Shampoo

Use a shampoo that is sulfate-free, and with gentle strokes, cleanse your hair.

Step 4: Conditioning

Hydrating the hair begins with this step. You should use a deep conditioner and keep it on for at least 30 minutes. It’s okay to leave it overnight to hydrate your hair, but for this purpose, use a proper overnight conditioner.

Step 5: Dentangle

Detangling is an important part of the max hydration method. You need to detangle your curls while your hair is wet, preferably using a wide-tooth comb or your fingers.

Step 6: Styling

You can use any preferred product such as gel, cream, or a leave-in conditioner to style your hair. Hair products for curling hair might be different than those for straight hair. Consult an expert before using certain products that could have an adverse effect on your hair.

Step 7: Seal in the moisture

To seal in the moisture, use light oil such as coconut oil or olive oil. Apply it to your hair, covering every bit.

Step 8: Dry your hair

It is preferable to use low-heat on your hair when drying. If you don’t have a heat-adjuster, you can opt for a heat protectant spray.

You must be aware that the process requires time, and you should be committed to finishing the entire routine. Since every hair type is different, it can take a while to ensure you’re using the correct products that suit your hair.

How to Get Natural Curls?

How to get natural curls (Photo by Good Faces on Unsplash)

The max hydration method can be implemented on all types of hair, although if you don’t have curly hair, the whole process would be easier for you. However, if you want curly hair, that’s another story.

Natural curls aren't impossible to get, but more often than not, they're made using heat or chemicals. To avoid this, here are some other options:

1) Twist-out

Make smaller sections of your damp hair.

Tightly twist each section.

Let your hair dry.

Untwist the sections for curls.

2) Braids

Braid small sections of damp hair.

Let your hair dry.

Undo the braids.

3) Custard

Use a curl-forming custard on damp hair.

Allow the hair to begin drying.

Crunch on custard or gel while hair is drying.

How to Sleep With Curly Hair?

Curly Hair (Photo by Gregory Pappas on Unsplash)

Apart from the fact that curly hair requires more maintenance, it also demands proper care when you’re going to sleep. If you don’t take care of it while you’re sleeping, you will end up with tangles and frizz.

Here are some tips you can follow to understand how to sleep with curly hair:

1) Use a silk/satin pillowcase

A pillowcase made of silk or satin material will reduce the friction in your hair while you sleep. This will ensure your curls do not lose shape while you sleep.

2) Use a bonnet

Bonnets for curly hair are extremely popular as they protect the hair from running against the pillow. However, just like with silk pillowcases, you must use silk bonnets to avoid friction with the material.

3) Don’t sleep with damp or wet hair

It’s best to dry your hair completely before you go to bed. If you go to bed with damp or wet hair, it’ll dry up during the course of the night. As a result, your curls can dry unevenly, and you’ll end up with frizzy hair.

4) Refresh your curls

Your curls require maintenance at all times. Even when you wake up, refresh them by spraying water on them. In fact, you can use a leave-in conditioner during the night before you refresh them in the morning.

Keeping the max hydration method aside, there are healthy hair habits that men and women should adopt such as hair brushing, DIY hair masks, and using proper hair products. This ensures that your hair follicles and strands remain healthy and you don't encounter extreme hairfalls.

Poll : 0 votes