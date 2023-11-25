How toxic stress in children can leave permanent scars on their mental health

Toxic stress in children can have a lasting impact on their well-being. It becomes a hindrance to their socio-emotional development.

We know much about the impact of nature on our health due to the studies conducted on children. Studies have been conducted on fraternal siblings and even on twins to determine the role of environment on the child.

Toxic stress in children occurs when they are exposed to adversity for a long time. We live in very unpredictable times and if your children are in an environment that's dangerous, it's best to seek immediate support and help.

Toxic stress happens when it overwhelms a child's resources by being too intense, unpredictable or goes on for too long.

What is toxic stress in childhood?

Toxic stress in children influences them in multiple ways. (Image via Pexels/Monstera Production)

Generally, we express intense concern when something impacts a child's physical health, but toxic stress can impact both physical and emotional health.

Chronic exposure to adversity shakes their core and makes it difficult for them to cope with the demands of the situation. Adversity lies on a continuum.

Many children are exposed to the effects of war and prolonged trauma, but they are also caught in the cycles of violence and chronic neglect. All that fall under the umbrella term of childhood trauma.

What are the effects of toxic stress in childhood?

Toxic stress is a reminder that the world is scary and unpredictable. (Image via Vecteezy/Kseniia Chunaeva)

Toxic stress in children overwhelms a child's coping mechanisms. While we teach our children to protect themselves from physical trauma, we often miss out on mental trauma.

These traumatic experiences can have various effects on their behaviors, thought patterns, and more importantly, what they think about themselves.

At school, a child may start self-isolating, remain distracted and experience difficulties in completing the coursework. To the caregiver or teacher, these may come off as malicious. However, sometimes the causes are much deeper and more ingrained.

Unfortunately, toxic stress in children alters their developing brain. It affects how they process information, store emotion and learn. The mental stress may also impact their physical health, leading to medical conditions.

How to prevent toxic stress in children?

Love and consistent care are key in fighting. (Image via Vecteezy/Anastasia Gisina)

While toxic stress can affect any age group, children can be the most vulnerable to its effects.

Across literature, the biggest protective factor that makes a difference between toxic stress in children vs tolerable stress is the support of an adult. It's not just any adult but one who's able to provide stable and consistent love and care.

We have little control over external stressors and triggers, but we do have control over how they impact our children. For instance, if there's an ongoing war in another country and your child hears about it, it's important not to ignore their concern. Rather, inform them of the war, its potential effects and yet validate that they are safe.

If they have been directly impacted, seek immediate professional support for understanding coping strategies. Your child doesn't have the resources to cope with multiple triggering situations at the same time, but a group can help them regain at least some sense of safety.

Toxic stress is a reminder that our children are exposed to various types of triggers at different point. While we may not have the right resources to support them always, there's always someone who we can reach out to.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

