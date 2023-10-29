“I felt like that every single night”- Matthew Perry struggled with anxiety but hid it behind Chandler Bing’s iconic laugh

Some losses feel personal, and Matthew Perry's death just feels like one. Matthew was found dead in his home on Saturday. According to the initial investigations, the police have ruled out any foul play or drug use (h/t 9News).

He played the iconic Chandler Bing in the show FRIENDS which continues to run in many households. He was known for his twisty humor and awkward social skills. Matthew and Chandler were not too different from each other, and yet Matthew had a life full of ups and downs.

As fans bid goodbye to their favorite, sarcastic, and yet insecure Chandler Bing, it is important to shed light on his mental health.

The one where a million hearts broke. (Image via Instagram/ Matthew Perry)

Matthew's experience with anxiety and coping mechanisms

Matthew Perry really gave his best shot. (Image via Instagram/ Mattyperry4)

While we see the stardom of celebrities, we often miss out on how they are doing internally. While we can't always check in on them, offering positive messages on social media and remembering them for their good work always helps them out.

Matthew Perry felt the pressure of the limelight and also expressed his struggles with anxiety. Comedy is an art, and comedians naturally experience performance anxiety. Matty would feel this way each and every night as he showed up in front of the audience.

“To me, I felt like I was gonna die if they didn’t laugh." - Matthew Perry during the FRIENDS reunion episode

Why did Matthew Perry not watch FRIENDS?

Matthew will be remembered for his iconic show forever. (Image via Vecteezy/ Kathy Hutchins)

In his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir released in 2022, Perry elaborated on his fame and popularity due to the show. However, the fame came at a cost to his mental health. Perry found himself in the trap of substance abuse and loneliness after the show ended in 2004. He explained his internal turmoil by writing:

"I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show because I could go, drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine... I could tell season by season by how I looked. That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see.”

At the reunion, Matty also revealed that he struggled with Major Depressive Disorder, a fact that most of his significant others didn't know about. It's always a kind thing to check in on others. Words of support can help people get through the toughest times.

When we are grieving it is helpful to engage in a ritual that reminds us of the person. This doesn't have to be religious or spiritual, but just an act of remembrance. Some of us used FRIENDS as a coping mechanism, while others found comfort in knowing about Chandler's insecurities. At the end of the day, we are all going through something personally.

We now know much more about Matthew Perry's emotional struggles. As a fellow co-star would say "Night night bing a ling", Matthew deserves a good and peaceful rest. Thank you for all the laughs, Matthew!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.