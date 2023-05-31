Iconic Bodybuilder "Mighty" Mike Quinn Passes Away, Leaving a Lasting Impact

With the tragic news of "Mighty" Mike Quinn's demise at the age of 61, the entire bodybuilding community is in mourning. Quinn's sister Kellie verified the news of his passing on her Facebook page on May 30, 2023. He reportedly died from a protracted illness. Quinn was a well-known bodybuilder who competed in the 1980s and 1990s.

Given his fascinating personality and charismatic demeanor, he was a trendsetter in many other ways as well. Mike was widely known for his outspoken nature, bizarre appearance, and enormous biceps.

How did “Mighty” Mike Quinn die?

Bodybuilder Quinn's sister Kellie posted the devastating news of her brother's passing on Facebook. Quinn, who was well known for having a strong body and enormous biceps, passed away at age 61 after suffering from a protracted illness.

While additionally details of the precise cause of his death weren't shared with the public, it was revealed that the bodybuilder heroically fought the sickness for a long time.

Kellie Quinn's Facebook post. (Image via Facebook)

A journey of strength and determination

Incredible strength exploits and unyielding drive characterized Quinn's bodybuilding career. Mike started working out at the age of 13. He became an athlete at an early age and developed a passion for exercise immediately. Quinn continued to work out with powerlifting in mind.

Quinn participated in a number of prominent events throughout his career, exhibiting his outstanding physique and having a significant influence on the sport. His commitment and perseverance helped him rise to prominence in the bodybuilding industry, earning him the moniker "Mighty" Mike Quinn.

Quinn demonstrated his raw power by bench pressing 220 pounds during one of his first workouts. Quinn would work out for two hours each day, doing both cardio and weights. He had a passion for exercise and had made a good profession out of it.

Mike will be dearly remembered. (Image via Instagram)

Mike participated in competitions for the AAU, NABBA, IFBB, and lastly the WBF.

Mike began competing in amateur bodybuilding in his teens and by 1981 had won the AAU Teen Mr. America Overall title.

Mike Quinn obituary

As the bodybuilding fraternity mourns the passing of "Mighty" Mike Quinn, he is remembered not only as a remarkable athlete but also as a kind person who touched countless lives for the better. His influence on the fitness industry will endure as a champion, guide, and inspiration.

In the memory of individuals who were inspired by Quinn, his legacy endures. Future generations of fitness enthusiasts will continue to be inspired by his determination to push boundaries, his dedication to hard effort, and his undying passion for bodybuilding.

"Mighty" Mike Quinn, may you rest in peace. We will always respect and honor your extraordinary achievements and unrelenting spirit.

