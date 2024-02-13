A study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health has found important gender differences in antidepressant use. The research included 228,644 Finnish older adults who have experienced relationship breakups.

Late-life depression is a common mental health condition. While there are clear links between depression and relationship breakups, the link after grey divorce is not well-established.

Grey divorce refers to the dissolution of marriage involving individuals who are 50 years old or older. Researchers wanted to understand the use of antidepressants after grey divorce.

While the presence of a strong support system can be a protective factor, a lack of one can lead to mental health issues in older adults. Irrespective of the age group, antidepressant use should be monitored.

Does antidepressant use have gender differences?

Antidepressants work for many individuals with major depressive disorder. According to the study, researchers found an overall increase in antidepressant usage during the four years before the relationship breakup.

Interestingly, this was observed in both genders. Additionally, they found that antidepressant use was higher in women than men.

Researchers were also interested in understanding the impact of re-partnering on individuals. They found that women did not show much decline in antidepressant usage even after re-partnering.

This could indicate that women (in general) may find it harder to emotionally adjust after a breakup. Depression in the elderly can create complex and layered difficulties for individuals.

Smaller gains for men after repartnering may be attributed to various factors. For instance, researchers added that marriage benefits men's mental health to a greater extent. Additionally, they are likely to seek emotional support from finding a new partner.

Depending on the culture, women may be responsible for other things, such as taking care of a blended family. All these factors show that depression is maintained not just individually, but at a larger societal level.

This study encourages us to see what can help older adults, especially those diagnosed with mental health issues. A strong support network, working with a mental health professional, monitoring the effects of antidepressants, and other factors can help them.

Society is seeing a rise in number of grey divorces and associated mental health conditions, such as depression. While each research study has its own limitations, it becomes important to consider its implications.

Taking care of yourself is essential at all stages of life. The researchers concluded that divorce, separation, and bereavement after the age of 50 were associated with a 3–7% increase in antidepressant use.

