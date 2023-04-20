Is Cocomelon bad for kids: Why is it bad to watch animated videos?

Despite wanting to see your kid happy watching and listening to nursery rhymes, don't you wonder: is CoComelon bad for kids?

You will spend days hearing CoComelon's incessant laughter and repeating nursery rhyme-style tunes about etiquette, bathtime and everything in between, but it appears that children are obsessed with the animated show.

The enormously popular children's programme is currently the subject of discussion because of its frantic and addictive material, which has been criticized for being a little too addictive for young viewers.

CoComelon: What is it, and is Cocomelon bad for kids?

Most likely, if you see a young child addicted to a smartphone, they're watching Cocomelon.

The little YouTube channel serves as the foundation for the now-famous sing-along series, which centers on a young kid named JJ and his family. We influence our child's mental health in many ways.

With over 141 million subscribers and over 137 billion video views since then, Cocomelon has developed into the second-most subscribed channel worldwide. Additionally, it offers merchandise to kids all around the world while viewing videos on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services. However, people are now thinking: is Cococmelon bad for kids?

Why is CoComelon bad for kids?

CoComelon came to appear as a purposeful effort to keep kids' attention for long enough to rack up millions of views on its YouTube channel, despite its instructional intent. While some might find the assertions debatable and lacking in reliable proof, parents' worries about their kids watching too much of the show are real.

Children throughout the world are enthralled and enamored with cocomelon. Some parents vouch for the benefits of the programme. Some people think it's safe. Some steer clear of it like a virus. Scientific research, though, has provided some clarification on screen time in general, while perspectives on Cocomelon persist to differ.

The topic of screen time can be sensitive. Some parents have tight guidelines regarding permitting their kids to use screens or not. If they do, there are time limits or other limitations, while some are more liberal.

The American Academy of Pediatrics, for instance, recommends against screen time for children under 18 months (except for video chat) and just one hour of high-quality television for children aged two and up.

As it's hyper-stimulating and addictive, Cocomelon is not good for children. CoComelon's overly exciting material was criticized for being too addicting and encouraging excessive viewing among kids.

Young kids are captivated to the vibrant visuals — particularly the emphasis on big eyes and faces — repetitive music and sound effects and the continuous movement and action on the screen.

Additionally, the blue light that screens emit can interfere with melatonin production and regular sleep cycle. Children who are overtired are undoubtedly more prone to distraction and inattentiveness.

Long-term cognitive effects from CoComelon's addictive content, which can hold a child's attention for hours, include attention impairments, behavioral issues and short attention spans.

Is Cocomelon bad for kids: Coping methods

Parents can assist their children in coping with the situation if they're overstimulated and angry when the show is over or their screen time is up by:

Stay composed and patient

Parents ought to be a calming influence. Your child will be able to tell when they're feeling upset, as they will be able to sense it.

Set the stage

Consider taking your youngster to a peaceful location, like a bedroom or outdoor fort. Try to relax by doing things like reading, taking a walk in the park or listening to quiet music.

Developing coping mechanisms

A youngster can learn to self-soothe by employing methods like five-finger breathing, in which the child takes five deep breaths while counting each one with their fingers.

Despite the temptation to let your child lose themselves for a while, it's crucial to keep an eye on them and limit the amount of time they spend in front of a tablet or television. Children who spend too much time watching television are more likely to have behavioral issues and attention impairments.

Still wondering: 'Is Cocomelon bad for kids?' In the end, parents are the authorities on their children, regardless of what the rest of the world thinks. They're aware of their preferences and the warning signs when things are about to go wrong.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

