Is Intelligence Genetic? What Are The Factors That Determine Intelligence? 

Is intelligence genetic? The discussion over this matter has persisted to this day and has been one of the most contentious in psychology history. Nowadays, psychologists acknowledge that intelligence is influenced by both genetics and the environment. It's now necessary to quantify the precise impact that each component has.

The fact that intelligence can be defined and assessed in several ways makes it difficult to examine. The ability to pick up knowledge through experience and adjust to shifting circumstances is a feature of most definitions of intelligence. A possible answer to - Is intelligence genetic is yes, it is. However, it only sets a limit and within this limit the environment impacts the manifestation.

If the answer to the question, is intelligence genetic yes, would the environment have no value? (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Is Intelligence Genetic?

Like other psychological variables, psychologists are in the pursuit of answering the question is intelligence genetic? (Image via Pexels/Tima)

Numerous studies have been carried out to explore wherther intelligence is genetic. Neuroscientists and psychologists examined how IQ levels vary within families, paying particular attention to adopted children and twins. No genes that significantly contribute to differences in intellect have been conclusively discovered by research.

So, is intelligence genetic? It's important to understand that there isn't just one gene that determines intelligence in humans. Instead, it's the outcome of intricate gene interactions. It's possible that a vast number of genes, each of which contributes a bit to a person's IQ, are at play. Memory and verbal aptitude are two additional aspects of intelligence that are influenced by genetics.

The environment also has a significant impact on intelligence. During a child's development, a child's home environment, parenting, schooling, and the availability of learning tools, as well as their health and nutrition, all affect that child's intelligence. It can be difficult to distinguish the effects of the environment from those of heredity, as a person's environment and genes interact.

Is IQ Genetic?

While the question is intelligence genetic still debatable, we do have a clear answer for IQ. ( Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

It can be quite difficult to distinguish between how genetics and the environment interact. Nature vs nurture is a popular metaphor for how genetics and environmental factors interact. Nature refers to the genes parents inherit, while nurture refers to the effects of the environment.

A new person with both resemblance to and distinctions from their parents is created by the complex interaction of two sets of genes. Environmental influences, which are frequently at least as influential as genetics, particularly in complex qualities like IQ, further complicate this relationship.

What Are the Factors that Determine Intelligence?

Applied research in psychology is focused in understanding questions like - is intelligence genetic? (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

Researchers continue to explore answers to - is intelligence genetic? However, they do have answers for some factors determining it. Several elements contribute to intelligence, including:

1) Environment and Heredity

While the environment is responsible for the growth and training of organisms, heredity gives the physical body the ability to develop specific innate abilities. In 1940, Newman came to the conclusion that 32% of I.Q. variation is influenced by the environment, and 68% by inheritance.

2) Age

In pursuit of answering the question - is intelligence genetic? Age may be an important predictor. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro)

People who are as bright or dull as children typically stay that way throughout their lives.

The development of intellect can continue through the early 20s. A person reaches their peak IQ at around age 20, remains constant for the next ten years, and then starts to decline. As physical efficiency declines, some abilities remain stable while others drastically deteriorate.

It has been found that those who are more intellectual have faster mental development and stay in that state longer.

3) Nationality and Race

There isn't much evidence to suggest that race influences intellectual ability. Families differ from one another because of their environment.

Race inequalities are also a result of early training opportunities. All available data suggest that racial differences in inherited intellectual capacity are minimal or nonexistent. There're variances, primarily as a result of training and education options. It's untrue that some races are genetically superior to others, though.

4) Development of Physical Health

One can't separate the mind and body connection, even while speaking of intelligence. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

A person's ability to attain the desired results is influenced by both their physical and mental health. One might not have the energy to engage in mental activity to the point where they succeed because they have delicate health.

Physical flaws such as incomplete brain cell maturation and sensory impairments frequently prevent people from displaying observable intelligent behavior. Intelligence is impacted by illness too. An individual's abilities may be hampered by emotional changes. A person's mental state is impacted by their physical health.

5) Sex

It's a common misconception that boys are supposed to be smarter than girls. According to research, there are no appreciable differences between the sexes; yet, on average, girls appear to have a modest advantage in language, memory, and appreciation. Differential intelligence is influenced by environmental factors in part.

6) Economic and Social Conditions

Acknowledging the contribution of environment, social conditions do play an important role. (Image via Freepik/Freepik)

Homes are important during the early stages of development. The home environment has an impact on behavior and attitude.

The socioeconomic position of the parents, community and environmental conditions have an impact on a person's IQ. IQs below 70 are considered to be mentally deficient or feeble-minded, and these individuals are referred to as such.

In less developed nations where children don't have equal access to education, the findings of scientific research addressing the question - is intelligence genetic - would probably vary.

Academic success in these places is more influenced by opportunities than by heredity. We are talking about hundreds of genes that operate together, as each of these features is incredibly complex.

Future research may be able to identify particular genes that influence academic performance, which could aid in the diagnosis or treatment of learning disorders and provide a definitive response to the question -Is intelligence genetic?

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes