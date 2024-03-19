Is Michael Schumacher's Health Getting Better? Johnny Herbert Gives Health Updates About the F1 Star

The news of Michael Schumacher’s deadly skiing accident in 2013 came as a shock and left every F1 fan in a completely heartbroken state. The F1 superstar’s health has been a mystery since then as very rare and few updates have come forward in the span of these 11 years.

Michael Schumacher was the name on everyone’s lips during the time he was a part of the Formula 1 racing championship. He has been a seven-time world champion and his career surely knew no bounds. The German racer competed for big brands in F1 like Benetton, Ferrari, Jordan, and Mercedes.

Let’s look in depth at the details of the day that changed Michael’s life forever and how is he doing now.

Michael Schumacher’s Tragic Accident

Michael Schumacher (Image from Instagram)

In 2013, Michael was celebrating Christmas with his family when fate struck him. He went skiing in the snow-laden Alps with his-then 14-year-old son Mick Schumacher. Things took an unexpected turn when Michael lost his balance and went out of control.

Even though he was wearing a helmet, the impact of his head hitting a big boulder was so strong that it cracked his skull and caused damage to his brain.

In April 2014, news came forward that Michael was out of the coma and had gained consciousness. He was later shifted to his home in Switzerland. Since then, the family kept his health as a very secretive matter and only his close friends were allowed to visit him.

Michael Schumacher Health Updates

Michael Schumacher’s family has kept his health as a private matter (Image by Vecstock on Freepik)

Only close personnel are allowed by Michael Schumacher’s family to meet and see him, which includes Jean Todt, the former Ferrari team principal. Todt gave health updates some time ago to The Mirror U.S. about Michael Schumacher’s condition saying that:

“He is simply not the Michael he used to be. He is different and is wonderfully guided by his wife and children who protect him. His life is different now and I have the privilege of sharing moments with him. That's all there is to say.”

Johnny Herbert, who was Michael Schumacher’s ex-teammate at Benetton, also gave second-hand updates about the former F1 champion recently. While he has not been allowed to see Michael, he got the news about his health from other people who have had permission to see him.

Herbert admitted that Michael had not recovered as people hoped that he would have in this long time of 10 years. According to The Mirror U.S., he said:

“I hear, from those within F1, he does sit at the table for dinner but don't know if that is true. I can only read between the lines.”

While we may not see Michael Schumacher on the F1 tracks again, fans are hoping that Michael keeps recovering and are praying for his well-being. People are happy that his son Mick has taken in the footsteps of his father and is making his way in the racing arena as well. Mick is all set to compete in the upcoming FIA World Endurance Championship 2024.