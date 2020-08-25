Drew McIntyre suffers a possible skull fracture on RAW

Much to the surprise of many people who were expecting a title change, Drew McIntyre successfully defended the WWE Championship at SummerSlam against Randy Orton.

The storyline continued on the latest episode of RAW, and it was indeed a night to forget for Drew McIntyre, that is if he even remembers what happened.

Drew McIntyre took three savage punts to the head from Randy Orton, and the third kick was the one that caused the most damage.

The WWE Champion was taken to a local medical facility following Randy Orton's attack. Charly Caruso revealed in a storyline medical update that Drew McIntyre may have possibly suffered a broken skull, which could be a potentially career-threatening injury. Drew McIntyre was taken to a local medical facility in an ambulance following the backstage attack.

An article on WWE.com revealed the following update on the storyline injury:

As reported by Charly Caruso on Raw, medical staff were fearful of a skull fracture and potential brain bleeding to Drew McIntyre after Randy Orton delivered three vicious punts to the WWE Champion earlier in the night. The medical officials did also express concern the injuries could potentially be career-threatening. McIntyre was eventually loaded into an ambulance and transported to a local medical facility for further testing. Stay locked in to WWE digital and social platforms for the latest updates on McIntyre’s condition

What happened with Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee on RAW?

Drew McIntyre kicked off the RAW after SummerSlam by cutting a promo about his title defense against Randy Orton. The Scottish Psychopath was prepared for his next challenge, but he also knew that he has some unfinished business with Orton.

Advertisement

Randy Orton attacked Drew McIntyre, and the brawl spilled over the backstage area. Orton ended the fight by connecting with two punts as the WWE officials checked on the downed WWE Champion.

Orton would later face Keith Lee in a singles match, which was the former NXT Champion's first bout on RAW. The contest ended in a DQ loss for Lee as McIntyre showed up and assaulted Orton.

Drew McIntyre was interviewed backstage after the angle, and Orton blindsided him yet again. The Legend Killer delivered one final punt kick that knocked the lights out of McIntyre.

Drew McIntyre has been written off WWE TV with a storyline injury, and as announced later, Randy Orton will take on Keith Lee at Payback.

Charly Caruso did add that McIntyre will receive further medical assessment at the local medical facility, and more updates on his storyline injury would be revealed sooner rather than later.

While Keith Lee and Randy Orton squaring up against each other at Payback sounds promising on paper, Drew McIntyre could ideally influence the outcome of the match similar to how he did on RAW.

McIntyre has been booked to be one of the toughest Superstars on the roster and overcoming three punt kicks could further highlight the babyface champion's endurance.