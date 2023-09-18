Is Vanilla Extract Healthy for You? Here’s What Science Says

Vanilla extract is akin to a secret weapon we all have in our kitchens. It's not just some ordinary ingredient--it's like a flavor magician. When you're baking, it's like the star of the show, adding that rich, sweet goodness to cookies, cakes, and pastries. It's the reason your homemade treats taste so amazing and comforting.

However, vanilla extract isn't just for desserts. Nope, it's versatile! You can sneak it into savory dishes too, like sauces or marinades, giving them a subtle touch of sweetness and a whole lot of depth. It's like the chef's special trick for making ordinary meals extraordinary.

And guess what? It's not just about food, as this kitchen ingredient has this calming aroma that can help you relax after a long day. It's like your personal stress reliever in a tiny bottle. Plus, it can freshen up your home or add a lovely scent to your homemade skincare products.

Is Vanilla Extract Healthy for You?

This kitchen ingredient is like a mixed bag of goodies for your health, but you've got to use it sensibly.

On the bright side, this is what the extract can do for you:

Vanilla-Extract (Image via Getty Images)

Antioxidants: Vanilla's got these things called antioxidants, like vanillin. They're like your body's defenders, taking on those pesky free radicals that can make you sick. So, it's kind of like a little health booster, like your own personal superhero in the pantry.

Mood Lifter: When it comes to the smell of vanilla, it's like a mini vacation for your brain. You know those days when everything's just too much? Inhale some vanilla goodness, and it's like your worries melt away. It's like the cozy blanket of aromatherapy right in your kitchen.

Now, here's the flip side:

Vanilla-Extract (Image via Getty Images)

Calories and Sugar: Yep, the extract does have a tad bit of sugar and some calories. But here's the cool part – you usually use it in such tiny amounts that it won't throw your diet off track. It's like the tiniest sprinkle of sweet magic in your recipes.

Alcohol: Many extracts have a tiny bit of alcohol, like ethanol. Don't worry as it's not enough to have you dancing on tables, Instead, it's more like a drop in the ocean, but if you're super sensitive to alcohol or in recovery, you might want to keep an eye on your consumption levels. It's like the designated driver of flavorings.

The key is to use it in moderation. In recipes, you only use a drop or two, so the sugar and alcohol don't add up to much. If you've got health concerns or specific diets, there are alcohol-free extracts out there to explore.

How Much Vanilla Extract Should You Consume to Stay Healthy?

Vanilla-Extract (Image via Getty Images)

When it comes to the question of how much you can have – it's pretty straightforward. Vanilla extract is a bit unique because it has a touch of alcohol in it, usually around 35-40%.

Now, here's the reassuring part - when you use vanilla extract in cooking or baking, you only add a tiny bit, like a teaspoon or even less. It's like adding a sprinkle of magic to your recipe. This small amount means your alcohol intake stays really low and nowhere near what you'd get from a typical cocktail.

For most adults, using vanilla extract in your recipes isn't a problem. It's like having a secret ingredient that adds flavor without getting you tipsy. However, if you're someone who's really sensitive to alcohol or has specific dietary concerns, there are alcohol-free vanilla extracts available, so you've got many options to explore!

To sum it up, vanilla extract is like your kitchen buddy. It's got a bit of alcohol, but you only use a tiny amount when cooking or baking – like a pinch of flavor magic. So, for most of us, it's perfectly safe and delicious.