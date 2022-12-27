Whey protein powder is the most convenient supplement to add protein to any diet.

Whey protein provides highly bioavailable amino acids and other added nutrients for optimal results. Whey products are widely available in supermarkets, health food stores, and online. They can be used to prepare shakes when combined with milk or water.

Most whey protein products are clinically tested and certified by various agencies. They contain 100% naturally sourced protein from milk. Milk protein is ideal for muscle gain and tissue repair.

In this article, we will discuss whether whey protein powder is safe for people with gluten allergy.

Why go gluten-free?

Gluten is a natural plant protein naturally found in some grains, including wheat, barley, and rye.

When the body releases antibodies and histamines in response to the presence of gluten in the body, it's known as a gluten allergy. It can be confirmed using several tests.

One of them is known as the tissue transglutaminase IgA (tTG-IgA) test. Gluten-allergy and celiac disease can also be confirmed by performing a biopsy of intestinal tissues. Non-celiac gluten sensitivity (NCGS) is another condition that occurs in certain people. Symptoms of gluten sensitivity/allergy include:

diarrhea

constipation

stomach pain

discomfort after a meal

bloating

sudden loss of weight

allergic rashes on the skin

breathing difficulty

fatigue

anemia

depression

People sensitive to gluten are recommended to stay away from foods that contain gluten. Gluten is a plant protein, so whey protein powders do not contain any gluten.

What Is Whey Protein Powder Made Of?

Whey protein is isolated from whey water, which is the liquid obtained from milk during cheese production. The solid casein settles in the bottom, while the liquid is separated from the top. Cow milk contains two main types of protein: casein (80%) and whey (20%). This ratio is different in the case of goat milk and buffalo milk.

The liquid whey is subjected to microfiltration and processing to produce different types of whey protein powders. The first stage of microfiltration produces whey protein concentrate, which is the cheapest whey protein product.

This protein can be further subjected to cross-flow microfiltration to produce whey protein isolate. WPI is a safe option for lactose-intolerant individuals, as the processing steps remove lactose from the milk.

Whey protein powder products can also be subjected to enzymatic treatment to produce whey protein hydrolysate, which is a premium product that can be digested and absorbed rapidly in the gut.

How to choose the best whey protein powder?

The protein content per product scoop is important when considering a whey protein powder.

Generally, one scoop size ranges from 30-35 grams, and the protein per scoop can vary from 22-30 grams. The second thing to look for should be the type of whey protein.

It can be whey protein concentrate or whey protein isolate or hydrolysate. It can also contain a blend of these products. Whey protein isolates and hydrolysates are considered the best among these products.

Usually, artificial sweeteners are used in whey protein powders, and it's better to choose those which contain sweeteners that are safe. Whey protein products usually contain acesulfame potassium, sucralose, and stevia. If you're consuming whey protein regularly, it's better to choose the ones containing stevia, as it's 100% natural.

Bottom Line

Whey protein powder is gluten-free, as it's extracted from milk. Milk is devoid of gluten, which is a plant protein. Whey protein is an amazing supplement for muscle gain and is absorbed in the body due to its high biological value.

It is advised to choose products that are processed in certified facilities. One must read the nutritional labels and ingredients list carefully before purchasing whey protein supplements.

