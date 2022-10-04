James Harden’s Summer Workout Routine to Help Sixers Take Next Step This Season

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers has been having trouble with his hamstring, which has slowed him down a bit on the court. However, after a full summer of being able to work out and go to the gym, he's ready to get back to where he was before.

In 21 games last season, Harden averaged 21 points, 10.5 assists, and 7.1 rebounds for the 76ers, which are good numbers. There aren't many players in the league who can do what Harden does every night, but Harden's numbers haven't been as good as he would have liked.

As a Sixer, he only made 40.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from long range. The hamstring injury slowed him down, so he needed to fix that to help Philadelphia do well and move forward.

Harden was able to work out over the summer and lose some weight. Harden said that during this time, he has paid more attention to what he eats and how much rest he gets. His goal was to strengthen his muscles and gain more muscle mass, and he was able to do that satisfactorily.

In the last year and a half, Harden wasn't healthy enough to work as hard as he used to, but he was able to change that this summer. He did a lot of hill runs, lifting weights, and also improved his skills on the court.

Harden is about to start his first full season with the 76ers. After everything he's been through in the past few years, he has decided to take things one year at a time. Although his goal is to win the title, Harden also wants to make sure he can still be himself.

On that note, here's Harden's diet plan:

James Harden's Diet Plan

James Harden believes that professional basketball players need to be in top shape to play the entire season, and it's not often that you see Harden sitting on the sidelines with an injury. He recently talked about what he ate to stay fit and flexible for the new season.

James follows a strict diet in general, eating only healthy foods and taking care of his body.

During the regular season, he makes sure to stay away from junk food, eat right, and get the right care, like lifting weights, stretching, getting massages, and other similar things. His aim is to remain as much ready as possible to play for his team.

James Harden has a lot of breakfast foods in his fridge, like eggs, turkey, bacon, and potatoes. He also likes to stock up on fresh fruit, which adds a lot of nutrition and variety to his diet. Pineapples, watermelons, strawberries, apples, and oranges are his favorite fruits.

Harden says that Body Armor is his favorite way to stay hydrated. He drinks a lot of the sports drink all day long to stay hydrated. He also sticks to pasta before a game and adds a source of lean protein, like grilled chicken, to keep him full and full of energy. He also likes to catch and eat fish, especially seabass and halibut, which are his favorites.

Harden eats pretty well so that he can always do his best. Here's everything you need to know about James Harden's diet plan:

He likes to eat breakfast in the morning and usually has three fried eggs, five strips of turkey bacon, six cantaloupe slices, or a cup of low-fat yogurt with strawberries.

After a workout, Harden has a 15-ounce Myoplex shake.

His lunch consists of two or three turkey meatballs, a baked chicken breast or spaghetti, grilled beans with tomato sauce, and two slices of brown bread.

For dinner, he likes a lean beef burger, chicken kaiser salad, or spaghetti with grilled broccoli.

Often, for sweets, Harden has a slice of watermelon or a Myoplex bar.

Even though he eats healthy most of the time, James Harden admits that he sometimes drinks beer, chocolate shakes, or smoothies, as he believes in living in the moment.

James Harden is one of the most well-liked NBA basketball players. After his grueling summer routine, it's expected that he will help the Sixers clinch the title this season.

