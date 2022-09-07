Justin Bieber Cancels World Tour to Focus on Mental and Physical Health: "Need Time To Rest and Recover"

Justin Bieber has announced that he is taking a break as he needs time to rest and recover. The decision implies he would not be completing his planned tours. His focus right now would be on resting and healing to allow his body and mind to recover. Bieber has decided to cancel the rest of his Justice world tour after he suffered excruciating pain after the concert in Rio, Brazil recently.

Justin Bieber and Mental Health Struggles

Justin Bieber is no stranger to the spotlight ever since he burst on the music scene as a teenage sensation. His meteoric rise to fame came with a heavy price as he had to live life in a bubble that left him disconnected and insecure.

The adulation and crazy fan following that followed with each success that Bieber notched up only aggravated his physical and mental health. He could not enjoy the simple pleasures of life due to the constant demands of his profession and the excessive pressure due to media coverage.

Bieber joins a growing list of celebrities who have started to prioritize their mental health and have accordingly taken steps to improve their mental well being. Jonah Hill is another such celebrity who recently declared that he will not be promoting any of his upcoming projects as it causes him undue stress and anxiety.

Justin was also diagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in 2016 and took medication to improve his sleep. There was backlash on social media after he admitted that he had been on medication for treating his mental health issues.

Before undergoing medically supervised recovery for his conditions, Bieber had attempted self-medication with marijuana for dealing with his anxiety and depression. Unfortunately, he became addicted to it, which worsened his mental health.

Justin Bieber has been open about his mental concerns and laments that he finds it difficult to get out of bed as he feels overwhelmed with all that is happening in his life.

He has admitted to having thoughts of suicide and in 2019 started receiving treatment for his depression. During that time, he took a step back from his music career as he wanted to focus on his treatment and healing from his illness. He also stopped experimenting with various substances and adhered to monitored use of antidepressants.

Justin is now encouraging his fans and others who are struggling with mental health problems to seek help for their struggles like he has. In order to encourage others to seek the help they deserve, Justin Bieber teamed up with an affordable therapy service in 2019 and provided funding of up to 3 million dollars.

His fans got up to a month of free mental health services from the company Better Help. He has helped his crew to prioritize their mental health despite the hectic tour schedules.

To all those silently suffering from emotional or psychological issues, it is time to follow Justin Bieber's example to address the issues with acceptance, love, and therapy. It is necessary to break the cycle of burnout and take all steps needed to live a well-balanced life.

Steve is a trained clinical psychologist.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments below..

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Ramaa Kishore