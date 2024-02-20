KSI body transformation: YouTuber turns into a pro boxer

The KSI body transformation is quite incredible. Fans and haters are going crazy over his transformation: 15 kg weight loss in a few months. If you are thinking if KSI has left his prime, he hasn’t.

KSI is not only a YouTuber but also a professional boxer now. This six-foot-zero star with his fighter physique now has won hearts and is making a lot of noise in the boxing scene.

He's rumored to fight Jake Paul. So, let's know more about the Ksi body transformation, his workout routine and his diet.

Who is KSI?

KSI with Logan Paul (Image by ksi/Instagram)

Before talking about the KSI body transformation, let's know about the man himself.

The real name of KSI (knowledge strength and integrity) is Olajide Olatunji, a 30-year-old YouTuber, influencer, music artist, and now a professional boxer. He's also an entrepreneur and entertainer.

He's the co-owner of Prime, alongside Logan Paul, and several other brands. He has turned his name into a powerhouse brand over the years with his online impact.

KSI body transformation: What is the KSI workout routine?

Let's see what a day in the life of KSI looks like.

#1 Light warm-up with skipping

This is the most essential part, as it gets the blood flowing in the veins and gets KSI ready for what's coming next. KSI also uses a resistance band to activate his shoulders and all his muscles which he will need in the ring.

#2 Shadowboxing

KSI gets in the ring and practises sparring. Before he enters the ring, he has to wrap his hands with sports tape because he will be throwing hard punches in the ring.

That will support his wrist and help him to land harder punches. Shadowboxing helps KSI to imagine a real fighter in front of him and throws punches according to that. It's the stimulation of a real fight playing in KSI's head, which improves his footwork.

#3 Technical drills

It includes a partner drill who's sparring with a partner. It also includes slipping and counterpunching. That enhances his boxing skills in the ring, as it's an actual fight.

#4 Wrestling

It includes grappling and pummeling. Pumelling involves continuous punching with the shoulders tied to the ring with a resistance band. This increases his muscular endurance.

#5 Picking out shots

Practicing sparring and throwing hard punches when tied up with a resistance band helps KSI increase his endurance in the ring and will help him in his future boxing fights.

#6 Shoulder workout (with dumbells)

These include shoulder circuits, hand presses, straight-to-front raises, hands thrown up to the sides, lateral raises, upper rows, straight overhead punching with dumbells and overhand finish.

#7 Neck exercises

Flick Archer back for better neck power and flexibility, which ends his workout. KSI with his coach Alexis Demetriades made this workout possible for himself.

KSI's Diet

How does he stay lean? (Image by ksi/Instagram)

KSI body transformation diet: For a boxer and an athlete like KSI, a high-protein diet is a must. The protein helps him to stay lean and muscular.

As he goes through intense training sessions, he consumes a lot of complex carbs. Adequate water and healthy fats also play an important part in KSI's diet. For KSI, pre-workout and post-workout meals play a huge role and so does sleep, as it helps him to recover.

Without an intense diet like this, KSI would not have pulled up an unbelievable transformation like he has.

Although the KSI body transformation is insane, do not try to pull off something like this without expert advice and guidance. Remember that you are not KSI, and KSI is not you. Before you train, make a plan, and work accordingly. Hire a coach, and talk to a dietician before you start.