Although KSI's campaign against Tommy Fury ended in a controversial decision loss, it looks like the YouTuber's coach spared no expense in providing him with the best training camp.

The social media celebrity's coach offered his sparring partners £5,000 if they could knock him out before his Misfits Boxing clash against the Love Island star. During a recent segment on Logan Paul's IMPAULSIVE podcast, JJ elaborated on his coach's sinister scheme to get him ready for the event:

"Yeah, a five grand bonus. Yeah, man, it was pretty ridiculous! I heard it only near the end of the camp, so they didn't tell me, obviously. I was like, 'Jesus Christ, no wonder they're trying to knock my head off.'"

Olatunji had professional fighters like Idris Virgo in his camp. During the segment, he revealed that the training camp was especially grueling since he was constantly going up against larger professional boxers:

"I wasn't dropping anyone; it's just because of the difference in weight. Big people, man, like 200lb plus. It's hard to knock them out. You can daze people, but to knock them out... these guys are professionals. I was fighting professional boxers."

Catch KSI's comments below (35:00):

Despite all the effort put in during preparation, fans were underwhelmed by the fight, with many blaming the duo for excessive clinching. After the event, KSI appealed his loss to the Professional Boxing Association. However, no action has been taken in his favor as of now.

KSI roasts Conor McGregor

Surprisingly enough, KSI and Conor McGregor seem to be on a collision course. The former UFC two-division champion has been foul-mouthing the YouTuber every chance he gets.

The Irishman even recently called out KSI on social media. In a now-deleted post on X, he said:

"Ya know what. Me and KSI is an exciting fight. A juicy nixer, I used to call them back when I was a plumber. Now I’m on the Lambo yacht he’s in a huracan. [X/t Sport Bible]"

Whether or not the fight materializes, the YouTuber doesn't seem to hold the MMA legend in high regard. During a recent segment of Misfits Boxing's YouTube channel, he roasted the Irishman, saying:

"Conor McGregor [is] just a drunk c****d up idiot that has a s**t beverage... Disgusting, I would never drink that s**t man."

Catch the segment below (1:19):