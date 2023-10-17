Tommy Fury ridicules KSI for robbery claims, says 'hugging and doing star jumps' does not win fights

Tommy Fury and KSI headlined MF & DAZN: X Series 10 – The Prime Card this past Saturday. According to reports that suggest that the event sold 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, it ranks among the most successful combat sports events of the year, in both boxing and MMA.

Unfortunately, it was not without controversy. Both the co-main event and main event left fans displeased. The headline bout was not the action-packed affair that fans had expected, consisting largely of clinching and ending with a unanimous decision win in Tommy Fury's favor, that was mistakenly ruled a majority decision.

In the immediate aftermath of his defeat, KSI lashed out at the judges and accused them of authoring a robbery to supposedly avoid disgracing the sport of boxing. However, Fury was quick to respond to KSI's claims, branding him a sore loser in the post-fight interview. Now, he's taken further shots at the YouTuber.

According to a tweet from boxing reporter Michael Benson, Tommy Fury blamed KSI for the dull nature of their clash. claiming that his foe's heavy-clinching and bouncing, bladed stance does not win boxing matches:

"He can say what he wants, but hugging and doing star jumps in the ring does not win fights."

KSI was also criticized by one of his other competitive rivals, Jake Paul. While the pair have yet to cross paths in a boxing ring, the younger Paul brother took aim at KSI's refusal to accept his loss to Fury, especially compared to how he himself handled his defeat to the latter.

Who will Tommy Fury fight next?

Ahead of his matchup with KSI, Tommy Fury had claimed that his goal was to bring an end to the influencer boxing world, which many in the professional boxing side of the sport have decried as a circus. His crusade began against Jake Paul, who he beat by split-decision back in February.

However, after defeating KSI, there's no clarity as to who Fury will face next.KSI believes he was unjustly robbed of a win and may pursue a rematch. Meanwhile, Jake Paul called for a rematch of his own in the post-fight interview after Logan Paul defeated Dillon Danis.