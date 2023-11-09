Lean Beef Patty's workout routine: Her secret to attaining the iconic physique

Inspired by internet sensation Lean Beef Patty's hard workout routines on socials like Instagram and TikTok, people are trying hard to attain a physique similar to her.

Thanks to her YouTube Channel, one can get access to her intense workouts and her secret to maintaining such an elegant persona all around the internet. The amount of attention and appreciation she has gained among gym goers around the globe has done justice to her disciplined hard work and consistency over the years.

Lean Beef Patty's workout routine

Lean Beef Patty (Image via Instagram/@leanbeefpatty)

Warm-Up

Jump Rope: 5-10 minutes to get the heart rate up and muscles warm.

Chest

Push-Ups: 3 sets of 15-20 reps to further warm up the chest muscles.

Bench Press: 4 sets of 8-12 reps, increasing weight each set.

Incline Dumbbell Press: 3 sets of 10 reps, focusing on the upper chest.

Cable Flyes: 3 sets of 12-15 reps for chest definition.

Shoulders

Seated DB Press: 4 sets of 8-12 reps, increasing weight with each set after three warm-up sets.

Lateral Dumbbell Raises: 4 sets of 12 reps, as planned.

Lateral Raises: 3 sets of 12-15 reps, increasing weight as mentioned.

Shoulder Mobility with a Band: 20 reps, switch grip, and repeat for another 20 reps.

Legs

Squats: 4 sets of 8-10 reps, focusing on form and depth.

Leg Press: 4 sets of 10-12 reps, with a weight that is challenging but allows for full range of motion.

Walking Lunges: 3 sets of 12 reps per leg, holding dumbbells for added resistance.

RDLs (Romanian Deadlifts): 4 sets of 10 reps to target the hamstrings and glutes.

Glutes

Lean Beef Patty (Image via Instagram/@leanbeefpatty)

Hip Thrusts: 4 sets of 8-10 reps, as suggested.

Glute Kickbacks: 3 sets of 15 reps per leg.

Burn Out: Finish with a glute-focused burnout, such as banded lateral walks or fire hydrants, for 2 sets of 20 reps each.

Arms

Curls (Superset): Heavy hammer curls for 4 sets of 8-10 reps, immediately followed by lighter supinated curls for 20-25 reps.

Close Grip Pulldown: 3 sets of 12 reps, increasing weight from the last session.

Bicep Curls (with drop sets): Start with a heavy set of 10 reps, drop the weight, and go to failure for 3 sets.

Zottman Curls: 3 sets of 10 reps.

Forearm Isolated Curls: 3 sets of 12 reps.

Back

Pull-Ups: Aim for 40 total reps in as few sets as possible.

Lat Pulldowns: 4 sets of 10-12 reps, as planned.

Dumbbell Chest Supported Rows: 4 sets of 10-12 reps, focusing on squeezing the shoulder blades together.

Close Grip Row: 3 sets of 10-12 reps, as mentioned.

Lat Pull-Throughs: 4 sets of 10 reps, focusing on the stretch and contraction of the lats.

Cardio and Conditioning

Lean Beef Patty (Image via Instagram/@leanbeefpatty)

Mile Run: Aim to maintain or improve the 8-minute and 30-second time.

Jump Rope: Can be used as a cool-down or additional conditioning, aiming for 10-15 minutes.

Cool Down

Stretching: Spend 10-15 minutes stretching all the major muscle groups worked during the session.

Foam Rolling: 5-10 minutes to help with muscle recovery.

Lean Beef Patty's Diet

Breakfast: Oats with water, protein powder, and some frozen fruit. The specific portions are not mentioned.

Lunch (Meal Prep):

Pre-cooked white rice (portion not specified)

A vegetable mix of carrots, mushrooms, and onions (portion not specified)

Romaine lettuce for volume (portion not specified)

Plain Greek yogurt (portion not specified)

Snack 1: Greek yogurt with fresh strawberries, vanilla extract, and chocolate. The strawberries are chopped into small pieces, mixed with Greek yogurt and vanilla, then frozen for at least two hours. Chocolate is added after freezing. Specific portions are not mentioned.

Lean Beef Patty (Image via Instagram/@leanbeefpatty)

Snack 2 (French Toast): Bread soaked in liquid egg whites and protein powder, then cooked. It is topped with powdered stevia and sugar-free maple syrup and accompanied by Kiefer for probiotics. Specific portions are not mentioned.

Dinner:

Salmon (cooking method and portion not specified)

White rice (portion not specified)

Cooked vegetables, mostly onions (portion not specified)

Avocado (portion not specified)

Romaine lettuce (portion not specified)

Yogurt salad dressing (flavor not recommended by the individual)

Seaweed (portion not specified)

Night Snack: A smoothie bowl with half a frozen banana. Other ingredients and portions are not specified.

Hydration: A gallon of water throughout the day.

This is how the TikTok and Instagram sensation Lean Beef Patty built her physique, which is seen to be as one of the most iconic female physiques one can ever have.