Choosing the best protein powder for muscle gain is essential for optimal results. Consuming protein powder is the easiest way to add protein to any diet. They provide highly bioavailable amino acids and also help with weight loss.

Protein powders are widely available in supermarkets, health food stores and online. They can be made into a shake when combined with milk or water. In this article, we discuss how to choose the best protein powder for muscle gain.

How to choose best protein powder for muscle gain?

Choosing the best protein powder for muscle gain (Image via Unsplash/Joseph Greve)

It's important to check the key ingredients, taste, consistency and effects of the product on the gut.

One should also check the protein content per product scoop of the powder. Generally, one scoop size varies from 30-35 grams, and the protein content per scoop can vary from 22-27 grams for most products.

The second thing to look for is the source of protein. It can be either milk-based, egg-based, or plant-based. Vegan protein powders can be sourced from different sources.

The best protein powder for muscle gain should mix well in water and produce a shake with a smooth consistency. It should be highly digestible and should not cause stomach bloating.

Protein intake calculator for muscle gain

To calculate protein intake, we must meet the calorie and macronutrient requirements of the person as per their physical activity levels. Calculating your needs will help you choose the best protein powder for muscle gain.

A person’s daily calorie requirements can be calculated using the following formula:

Men : calories/day = 10 x weight (kg) + 6.25 x height (cm) – 5 x age (y) + 5

: calories/day = 10 x weight (kg) + 6.25 x height (cm) – 5 x age (y) + 5 Women: calories/day = 10 x weight (kg) + 6.25 x height (cm) – 5 x age (y) – 161

The results obtained from these equations are multiplied by the activity factor as follows:

Sedentary : x 1.2 (little or no exercise)

: x 1.2 (little or no exercise) Lightly active : x 1.375 (light exercise)

: x 1.375 (light exercise) Moderately active: x 1.55 (moderate exercise)

active: x 1.55 (moderate exercise) Very active : x 1.725 (heavy exercise once every day)

: x 1.725 (heavy exercise once every day) Extra active: x 1.9 (heavy exercise twice a day)

This value can be divided among the macronutrients as follows:

Proteins : 10–35% of total calories

: 10–35% of total calories Fats : 20–35% of total calories

: 20–35% of total calories Carbs: 45–65% of total calories

For optimal muscle gain, the protein intake calculation can be done in the following way:

Sedentary: 1.2–1.8 g/kg (0.54–0.82 g/lb).

1.2–1.8 g/kg (0.54–0.82 g/lb). Moderate: 1.4–2.0 g/kg (0.64–0.91 g/lb).

1.4–2.0 g/kg (0.64–0.91 g/lb). Advanced: 1.6–2.4 g/kg (0.73–1.10 g/lb).

If you don't want to get into the complexity of these calculations, you can calculate your daily protein intake using an online protein intake calculator.

Best protein for muscle gain

Whey is considered the best protein powder for muscle gain. (Image via Unsplash/Kelly Sikkema)

We need to understand the sources to find the best protein powder for muscle gain. Milk-based protein powders can be classified into:

Whey protein concentrate (WPC)

Whey protein isolate (WPI)

Whey protein hydrolysate (WPH)

Micellar casein

Milk protein isolate

The product can contain any of these components or a blend of them. Whey protein isolates and hydrolysates are highly digestible and are absorbed well in the gut, so whey is considered the best protein powder for muscle gain.

Vegan protein powders can be obtained from various plant-based protein sources. Some types of vegan protein powders are listed below:

Soy protein isolate

Pea protein isolate

Peanut protein

Hemp protein isolate

Protein from rice, nuts and other cereals

Choosing the best protein powder for muscle gain depends on food habits, preferences and beliefs. Whey protein is ideally the best choice in terms of bioavailability. However, people who do not consume animal products may opt for vegan sources.

Are mass gainers good for muscle gain?

People often consume mass gainers that contain protein and carbs. Mass gainers are one of the best foods for bulking. The simple and complex carbs in mass gainers promote anabolism and muscle gain.

However, people looking for lean muscle gain should ideally go for pure protein powder. While choosing the best protein powder for muscle gain, read the nutritional label and ingredients list well.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes