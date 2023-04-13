What are the best foods for bulking?

Maximum muscle gain can be achieved by including the best foods for bulking. Muscle gain can be achieved by maintaining a calorie surplus along with the consumption of adequate amounts of protein. Bulking is important for maximal muscle gain for bodybuilders and fitness enthusiasts alike.

Protein is made up of amino acids required by the body to synthesize muscle cells. Although carbohydrates and fats do not participate in the muscle-building process, they're the main energy source and aid muscle gain. In this article, we list the best foods for bulking to include in your muscle gain diet.

Good bulking foods to include in your diet

Eggs are among the best foods for bulking. (Image via Unsplash/Coffeefy Workafe)

Muscle gain starts with protein, so including high-protein foods in your diet is important.

The daily protein intake depends on the weight of the individual and physical activity level. Among the best foods for bulking, here's a list of protein-rich foods to include in your diet:

beef

pork

chicken

turkey

quail

salmon

herring

trout

tuna

mackerel

eggs

butter

fresh cream

processed cheese

cheddar

goat cheese

cream cheese

mozzarella

almonds

walnuts

pumpkin seeds

pulses

beans

What are the highest-calorie foods for bulking?

Apart from protein, carbohydrates provide readily available energy and can be included in a bulking diet. Some of the high-calorie, high-carb foods that can be considered among the best foods for bulking are listed below:

Vegetables: tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, potatoes, sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, onions, cauliflower, carrots, Brussels sprouts and turnips

tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, potatoes, sweet potatoes, kale, spinach, onions, cauliflower, carrots, Brussels sprouts and turnips Fruits: apples, bananas, oranges, grapes, dates, figs, melons, pears, strawberries and peaches

apples, bananas, oranges, grapes, dates, figs, melons, pears, strawberries and peaches Legumes: pulses, peanuts, chickpeas, beans, peas,and lentils

pulses, peanuts, chickpeas, beans, peas,and lentils Whole grains: oats, brown rice, whole wheat bread, rye, barley, corn, buckwheat and whole wheat pasta

oats, brown rice, whole wheat bread, rye, barley, corn, buckwheat and whole wheat pasta Nuts and seeds: almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and watermelon seeds

almonds, hazelnuts, cashews, walnuts, peanuts, macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds and watermelon seeds Nut Butter: almond butter, cashew butter and peanut butter

almond butter, cashew butter and peanut butter Healthy fats: extra virgin olive oil, olives, avocados and avocado oil

Whole unprocessed foods are considered among the best foods for bulking and can be used to make various dishes. Healthy high-fat foods are essential for bulking and can boost muscle gain.

Best foods for bulking: best bulking snacks

Fish is among the best foods for bulking (Image via Unsplash/David B Townsend)

Here are some recipes made using the best foods for bulking:

Eggnogg

Eggs are among the best foods for bulking. Eggs provide 50-80 calories and are among the most versatile foods ever. Try out this recipe:

Ingredients

6 egg yolks

5 tbsps of granulated sugar

2 cups milk

2 cloves

1 inch of cinnamon

1 cup fresh cream

1 tsp of nutmeg

1 tsp of vanilla extract

Instructions

Boil the milk, cinnamon, cloves and vanilla for a few minutes.

Whisk the egg yolks with the granulated sugar.

Slowly add the milk-vanilla mixture to the eggs.

Cook the mixture over medium heat.

Turn off the heat, and add the cream and nutmeg.

Sugar can be avoided, if required. Eggs can be used to prepare various kinds of recipes and can help with rapid bulking. Whole eggs are better than egg whites due to their higher bioavailability.

Oatmeal and Greek yogurt

Oatmeal and Greek yogurt are among the great foods for bulking. Greek yogurt is among the best probiotic-rich foods to include in your diet. Probiotics promote gut health and improve digestion. Oatmeal can provide good amounts of complex carbs required for bulking. Try out this recipe:

Ingredients

1 cup strawberries

1 cup blueberries

1 medium-ripe banana

1 cup plain Greek yogurt, unflavored

2 tbsps oatmeal

1-2 drops of vanilla extract

1 tbsp almond butter

1 tsp of honey

Roasted almonds for garnish

Instructions

Take the strawberries, blueberries, banana, Greek yogurt, oatmeal, vanilla essence, almond butter and honey in a mixing bowl.

Mix well with a spoon.

Garnish with roasted almonds (optional).

Serve chilled.

This recipe also includes almond butter, which is a good source of protein for vegans and vegetarians. Other nut butters may be used as per preferences.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

